Mahindra Car Sales Breakup Aug 2021 – XUV300, Thar, Bolero, Scorpio

Mahindra received a lot of attention in August 2021 by revealing the XUV700 SUV which is slated to launch soon

Mahindra has registered an 18 percent YoY growth in sales in August 2021. The Passenger Vehicles segment, which includes UVs, cars, and vans, saw total sales of sold 15,786 units vehicles in August 2021 from 13,407 units sold in August 2020. The company however, noted a 24 percent MoM de-growth over 20,797 units sold in July 2021.

Top Selling Mahindra Cars Aug 2021

Most sales in the past month were reported for the XUV300 of which 5,861 units were sold. This was a 96 percent YoY growth over 2,990 units sold in August 2020, but a 3 percent dip over 6,027 units sold in July 2021.

New Mahindra Thar entered the fray with 3,493 units sold last month, up 9 percent over 3,203 units sold in July 2021. It was the second best-selling Mahindra car for the month. Mahindra Thar is set to get a new rival with the Force Gurkha also being tested ahead of launch later this month.

Bolero was at also in demand in August 2021 as the 3rd best selling Mahindra for the month. But with a YoY and MoM de-growth with the recently launched Bolero Neo and Bolero Pik-up range adding to sales numbers. Sales which had stood at 5,487 units in August 2020, dipped 41 percent to 3,218 units in August 2021. MoM sales also suffered a de-growth of 50 percent over 6,491 units sold in July 2021.

Scorpio and XUV500

Sales of Mahindra Scorpio fell both in terms of YoY and MoM basis down 22 percent to 2,606 units in August 2021 over sales of 3,327 units in August 2020. July 2021 sales had stood at 3,855 units relating to a 32 percent MoM de-growth. Next gen Mahindra Scorpio is being tested. Spy shots reveal increased dimensions with the Scorpio being built on the same platform as the Thar with a revised ladder frame chassis.

Sales figures for Mahindra X500 and Marazzo dipped in August 2021 as against sales in August 2020 and also when compared to MoM sales of July 2021. However, Alturas G4 noted a 4100 percent increase in sales on a YoY basis to 42 units in the past month, up from just 1 unit sold in August 2021. It was, however, a 5 percent decline over 44 units sold in July 2021.

KUV100 has also not doing too well in domestic markets with de-growth reported at 96 percent in August 2021 to 2 units over 48 units sold in August 2020 and down 71 percent as compared to 7 units sold in July 2021. Mahindra will soon reveal prices of XUV700 variants, while the new-gen Scorpio and KUV100 EV are expected to arrive in markets in the coming months.

Mahindra continues to contend with shortage in supply of semi-conductors. Production will be brought to a halt in September 2021 resulting in a reduction of 20-25 percent in overall volumes. However, the company states that this will not affect production of the new XUV700 which is expected to open for bookings soon.