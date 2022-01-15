Mahindra Car Sales Breakup Dec 2021 – Bolero, Thar, XUV700, Scorpio

The newly launched Mahindra XUV700 boosted sales for the company in December 2021

The ongoing shortage in supply of semiconductor-related parts continues to be a challenge for the auto industry. Mahindra is one of the many car makers who has been negatively impacted, as it has resulted in long waiting periods for some of its models.

Mahindra Car Sales Breakup Dec 2021

Mahindra was the fourth best-selling automaker in India in December 2021 after Maruti Suzuki, Tata and Hyundai. It saw its wholesales increase 9.52 percent YoY to 17,722 units. The Bolero was the company’s best-selling model last month. Sales stood at 5,314 units, down 2 percent over 5,427 units sold in December 2020.

Sales of the Mahindra XUV300 increased on a YoY basis. Sales which had stood at 3,974 units in December 2020 increased to 4,260 units last month. Mahindra is expected to give the XUV300 a facelift in 1-2 years.

At No. 3 was Mahindra Scorpio with a 49 percent YoY de-growth to 1,757 units, down from 3,417 units sold in December 2020. The new Thar added 2,138 units to total sales last month, down 7 percent from 2,296 units sold in the same month last year.

The XUV700 saw sales of 3,980 units last month – making the 3rd best selling car from Mahindra last month. Mahindra also announced a price hike from January 2022 which includes the Bolero, Thar, Scorpio, Marazzo and Alturas by 2-3.5 percent.

Mahindra Alturas, e-Verito and Marazzo

It was a 100 percent growth for Mahindra Alturas to 18 units, up from 9 units sold in December 2020 while e-Verito sales stood at 7 units from nil units sold in December 2020. Mahindra e-Verito was one of the earliest electric four-wheelers to be launched in India and now faces competition from the Tata Tigor electric.

Mahindra Marazzo, which reported sales at 161 units in December 2020 saw significantly less demand in December 2021 when only 2 units were sold through the month. As on date, the Marazzo is powered by a 1.5 liter diesel engine making 121 hp power and 300 Nm torque mated only to a manual gearbox. The company could also provide a 6 speed AMT gearbox in the future.

Apart from that, Mahindra is also working on a new 5 door version of the Thar. It will share its engine with the 3 door Thar and will rival 5 door version of the Force Gurkha and Maruti Jimny once launched. Later this year, Mahindra will be launching the much awaited new gen Scorpio SUV in India.