Mahindra Car Sales Breakup Mar 2022 – XUV700, Bolero, Scorpio, Thar

Mahindra car sales increased by 65 percent in March 2022 to 27,386 units with the Scorpio bringing in highest YoY sales growth

Passenger vehicle sales in March 2022 remained flat with most of the leading OEMs posting sales de-growth. Maruti and Hyundai sales dipped on a YoY basis while Tata, Mahindra, Kia and Toyota posted significant sales growth.

Mahindra sales in March 2022 stood at 27,386 units, up 65 percent over 16,643 units sold in March 2021. It was a 1 percent MoM de-growth reported by the company as 27,563 units had been sold in February 2022.

Mahindra Car Sales Breakup Mar 2022

Mahindra Bolero was the most sold model in the company lineup. Sales stood at 6,924 units in March 2022, down 22 percent as against 8,905 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales dipped 37 percent from 11,045 units sold in February 2022. An all-electric Bolero and Scorpio could well be under development considering the growing demand for electric vehicles in the country.

Mahindra noted outstanding demand for its Scorpio SUV. Sales which had stood at 2,331 units in March 2021 increased 160 percent to 6,061 units in the past month. MoM sales were also higher by 132 percent over 2,610 units sold in February 2022.

Details of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio have been leaked, reportedly captured during a TVC. The all-new Mahindra Scorpio could be revealed in the coming weeks. The new XUV700 added 6,040 units to total sales in the past month. This was a 46 percent MoM growth over 4,138 units sold in February 2022. XUV700 continues to command a high waiting period.

Mahindra XUV300 and Thar

Mahindra also noted significant growth for the XUV300 and Thar on a YoY basis. XUV300 sales stood at 4,140 units last month, up 60 percent over 2,587 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales dipped 8 percent over 4,511 units sold in February 2022.

With a total of 3,893 units in March 2022, Thar sales were up 104 percent over 1,912 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 23 percent from 5,072 units sold in February 2022. Mahindra Thar only has one direct rival in the country, which is the Force Gurkha while Maruti is planning to launch the Jimny which will also take on the Thar in this segment.

Mahindra Marazzo sales stood at 279 units, up 9 percent YoY over 49 units sold in March 2021 while MoM sales increased 90 percent from 147 units sold in February 2022. Alturas sales at 41 units in March 2022 dipped 16 percent YoY over 49 units sold in March 2021 while MoM sales increased 52 percent from 27 units sold in February 2022. The company also sold 6 units of the e-Verito last month, down 50 percent MoM over 12 units sold in February 2022 along with 2 units of the KUV100.