Mahindra CEO shares BE.05 Electric SUV interiors first look – Looks slick

Scheduled for launch in October 2025, Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV will rival the likes of Tata Curvv EV, Creta EV and Honda Elevate Electric

Last year in August, Mahindra had unveiled its upcoming born-electric range. There were two sub-brands, XUV (XUV.e8, XUV.e9) and BE (BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09). Among the two sub-brands, it’s the BE range SUVs that have a truly radical design. At the time of their unveiling, Mahindra had provided a clear roadmap about the launch of these new BEVs.

With BE.05 test mule spotted on road tests, it indicates that Mahindra is keen on launching these electric SUVs as per the scheduled plan. Latest image gives us a sneak peak into the interiors of this futuristic Mahindra EV. The image was shared by Mahindra CEO, Rajesh Jejurikar. The images were clicked during a recent event, where Mahindra’s leadership team was driving this eSUV in Chennai city.

Mahindra BE.05 – Captivating, futuristic design

In terms of its design, Mahindra BE.05 seems to have time-travelled into the 21st century from the future. With its radical design, BE.05 easily gets everyone’s attention on the streets. Most striking aspect is the front fascia, where the SUV gets massive C-shaped LED DRLs.

Another key highlight is the layered design of the body panelling. As compared to smooth panels seen with other SUVs, BE.05 has aggressive cuts and creases all around. It gives the sense of a stealth aircraft with angular panels, designed to deflect radar waves.

Mahindra BE.05 is expected to have roomy interiors. The SUV measures 4,370 mm x 1,900 mm x 1,635 mm (L X W X H) and has a wheelbase of 2,775 mm. This seems adequate for comfortably seating five adults. BE.05 is expected to get a range of hi-tech features including ADAS.

Other highlights could include a large horizontally-mounted touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument console, premium sound system, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, leather upholstery and dual-zone climate control. BE.05 will have embedded 5G network capability. Users will be able to access new features via OTA updates. The SUV will comply with the strictest safety standards, such as those defined by GNCAP.

Mahindra BE.05 range, performance

Mahindra born-electric SUVs will be based on the INGLO platform. Battery options will be available from 60 to 80 kWh. Range will be around 450 km. All Mahindra BEVs will support fast charging with a 175 kW fast-charger. With this, users will be able to load up to 80% in less than 30 minutes. This will go a long way in eliminating range anxiety. Users won’t have to worry about waiting for hours to charge their vehicle.

@rushlane here is more . The Mahindra Automotive Leadership team was driving this in Chennai city and it was incredible https://t.co/xMpdg8Bokj pic.twitter.com/oqBWV9nTRx — Rajesh Jejurikar (@rajesh664) June 10, 2023

Mahindra BEVs including BE.05 will be offered in both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive formats. Power output will be 170-210 kW and 250-290 kW, respectively. BE.05 and its siblings will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in around 5 to 6 seconds.

While it’s BE.05 that has been spotted, the first Mahindra BEV to be launched will be XUV.e8. It will go on sale in December 2024. BE.05 will come around a year later in October 2025. Similarly, XUV.e9 will debut in April 2025 and BE.07 in October 2026. Launch timeline of BE.09 is yet to be announced.