Mahindra Charge_IN 180 kW ultra-fast charging network

Charge_IN Mapping Its 1000-Point Target Across Corridors

Mahindra Charge_IN is positioned as a nationwide fast-charging framework built around a 180 kW architecture. This supports consistent EV usage across major routes. A target of 1000 charging points by the end of 2027 will be attaiined through staged rollout of 250 stations. Locations veer towards predictable access patterns for highway commuters and high traffic points. Each site will operate on a uniform 180 kW specification to maintain compatibility across participating vehicle categories.

Operational planning includes dual-gun chargers that enable simultaneous charging for four EVs at a location through two units with two connectors each. This is first being implemented in Hoskote on NH 7, and Murthal on NH44. These placements follow a pattern of selecting highway nodes with sustained vehicle movement.

One App, Many Stops: How Charge_IN Keeps Sessions Simple

Such hardware allows 20 to 80 percent charging in about 20 minutes, which supports time-sensitive highway travel routines. This setup forms part of a structured placement strategy that emphasises high-traffic corridors and consistent spacing along national highways. Access options include Charge_IN by Mahindra app, which lists station availability, charging status, and payment flows for EV owners across all brands.

This interoperability ensures all users can rely on the network for long-distance travel. Users can locate compatible chargers, initiate sessions, and manage billing through a single interface. This creates a consolidated interaction point for EV owners navigating multiple charging platforms and locations. Expanded app access supports the network’s aim to simplify public charging interactions.

Convenience of Shared Systems

Station design includes co-location with existing wayside amenities such as restaurants and cafés. This placement logic supports charging downtime by connecting EV users to services already present on major corridors. Amenity proximity helps avoid unnecessary detours and reduces overall travel disruption.

Compatibility extends to Mahindra’s eSUV portfolio, including XEV 9e, BE 6, and the upcoming XEV 9S. Charging hardware uniformity simplifies operational planning by reducing the need for varied charger specifications across regions. For EV owners, current access charging points through apps helps bridge early-stage infrastructure limitations. EV owners gain visibility into available resources across operators, which reduces fragmentation in the charging ecosystem. Expanded

interoperability helps ease the journey.

Range and Network Access Shape Travel Confidence

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Executive Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., said, “Electric mobility is about driving a larger shift towards cleaner, sustainable transportation. XEV 9e and BE 6, with their impressive 500 km real-world range, ensure drivers feel confident on long journeys.

Meanwhile, with our ultrafast charging network by Charge_IN we will be creating an open and accessible network for all EV users. Our aim is to make long-distance travel with an electric vehicle effortless and reliable like conventional driving, thereby building customer confidence and accelerating India’s transition to electric mobility.”