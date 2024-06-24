Mahindra Classic Legends New Motorcycle On 15th Aug – BSA Gold Star 650 ?

In domestic as well as international markets, BSA Gold Star 650 will primarily rival Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Till now, Royal Enfield 650 twins have remained largely unchallenged owing to their affordable pricing. They are one of the bestselling Royal Enfield bikes in domestic and overseas markets. However, there could be a churn soon in this segment, as BSA readies Gold Star 650 for India. The bike has already been launched in the UK. It has also been spied on test in India.

BSA Gold Star 650 India Launch On 15th Aug?

Mahindra owned Classic Legends, which also has the brands Jawa and Yezdi, has shared a new teaser today. Along with the teaser image, the message read – “Mark your calendar for August 15th! Classic Legends is unveiling something big, bold, and authentically British. Get ready to be part of the resurgence of the world’s largest motorcycle maker.”

BSA Gold Star 650 has been spotted on road test without any type of camouflage. It appears to be in production ready form, although exterior surfaces seem to be lacking the finishing touches. The bike was spotted here last year also, but at that time it was in full camo. It is possible that BSA may launch Gold Star 650 during the festive season.

BSA Gold Star 650 features

Gold Star 650 has a retro profile with features such as round headlamp and rear view mirrors, classic tear-drop shaped fuel tank, inconspicuous flat seat design, horizontally-placed long exhaust pipe and broad rear fender. In the UK, available colour options for the bike are Insignia Red, Highland Green, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver and Silver Sheen (Legacy Edition).

Some of these variants make liberal use of chrome, which gives the bike a royal look and feel. Chrome bits can be seen on the headlamp, instrument console, rear view mirrors, fuel tank, engine and exhaust. The quantum of chrome highlights varies based on the specific colour variant. Gold Star has a semi-digital instrument console with a multi-function LCD display at the centre, flanked by analogue speedometer and tachometer at either side. The bike’s top look has been enhanced with the offset fuel filler cap and contrasting pinstripe on the fuel tank.

Users can expect Gold Star to provide a comfortable ride experience, as it has centrally mounted footpegs and ergonomically placed handlebar. Balance and handling are expected to be optimal with a wheelbase of 1,425 mm and seat height of 780 mm. In comparison, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has a wheelbase and seat height of 1,398 mm and 805 mm, respectively.

BSA Gold Star 650 specs and pricing

Powering BSA Gold Star is a 652cc, liquid cooled, DOHC motor that generates 45 hp of max power at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed transmission. In comparison, Interceptor 650 has a 648cc motor that generates 46.8 hp and 52.3 Nm. While the numbers are pretty close, there could be significant differences in ride dynamics. Gold Star 650 has telescopic forks at front and twin shock absorbers with 5-step adjustable preload at rear. Braking duties are handled by 320 mm and 255 mm disc at front and rear with Brembo callipers. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

In the UK, Gold Star 650 has been launched at a starting price of GBP 6,500 (approx. INR 6.23 lakh). In comparison, Interceptor 650 retails at GBP 6,200 (approx. Rs 5.94 lakh). In India, BSA Gold Star could be launched with an aggressive price tag, to take on RE 650 twins, which are priced from about Rs 3 lakh, ex-sh.