Mahindra Clears the Air on E20 Fuel Usage Warranty – Official Statement

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that it will fully honour all warranty commitments for its customers using E20 fuel in its vehicles. The company also issued an advisory to customers and dealers, reaffirming that Mahindra engines are fully compliant with existing gasoline standards.

Relief for Car Owners Amid Recent Concerns

The announcement comes as a respite for car owners after recent reports had raised concerns about the impact of E20 fuel on engine performance and warranty coverage. Many consumers were uncertain about whether the use of E20 would affect their vehicles’ reliability or void manufacturer warranties. Mahindra’s clarification aims to remove these doubts and provide confidence to its large customer base.

Mahindra Reassures Customers: Warranty Valid on E20 Fuel Usage pic.twitter.com/KZIF3aYV1a — RushLane (@rushlane) September 11, 2025

According to the company, all Mahindra vehicles can be safely operated with E20 fuel, though customers may notice minor variations in acceleration or fuel efficiency on models produced before April 1, 2025. These variations, Mahindra clarified, depend on driving behaviour and do not affect vehicle safety.

Mahindra Commits to Honouring Warranties

Mahindra further stated that vehicles manufactured from April 1, 2025, onwards are specially calibrated to optimise performance with E20 fuel, ensuring that acceleration and fuel efficiency remain consistent. “As a responsible OEM, Mahindra will honour all warranty commitments to its customers on account of E20 fuel usage in our vehicles,” the company said in its statement.

The automaker emphasised its long-standing support for government initiatives on alternative fuels, including biofuels, and highlighted its ongoing efforts to contribute to a more sustainable mobility ecosystem. “Mahindra has always been at the forefront of supporting and embracing government initiatives surrounding alternative fuels, especially biofuels, whenever mandated. We believe in contributing to a sustainable future through innovative automotive solutions,” the company added.

Supporting India’s Push for Alternative Fuels

The government has been actively promoting ethanol-blended fuels as part of India’s clean energy roadmap, with E20 (20% ethanol blend in petrol) being rolled out across the country. Mahindra’s advisory ensures that existing and future customers can transition to greener fuels without concerns over performance or warranty coverage.