Mahindra Delivers 3,000 Electric Origin SUVs – XEV 9e and BE 6 Waiting Period Up To 6 Months

Mahindra has achieved a significant milestone in its electric journey by delivering over 3,000 units of its all-electric Origin SUVs—XEV 9e and BE 6 — since deliveries commenced on March 20, 2025. The announcement marks a strong start for Mahindra’s next-generation EV lineup, reinforcing growing customer trust and enthusiasm for electric mobility.

Record EV Deliveries In Record Time

Both the XEV 9e and BE 6 have received an overwhelming response in the market, with the majority of customers opting for the top-spec Pack Three variant. Current booking data reveals a 59% preference for the XEV 9e and 41% for the BE 6. Given the high demand, waiting periods now extend up to six months in select regions. To address this, Mahindra is scaling up deliveries across the country to reduce wait times and ensure a smooth ownership experience.

In a customer-centric move, Mahindra has introduced a new ‘Default’ drive mode specially designed for first-time EV adopters. This mode replicates the driving characteristics of internal combustion vehicles, making the transition to electric smoother, more natural, and immediately comfortable for new owners.

Additionally, each Origin SUV delivery is accompanied by curated video guides that walk customers through EV best practices—ranging from efficient charging techniques to optimizing driving range and understanding the vehicle’s advanced connected features. These resources aim to empower customers to get the most out of their electric SUVs right from day one.

Mahindra India Design Studio

Mahindra recently inaugurated its all-new Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) in Mumbai, marking a bold leap forward in its design capabilities. This state-of-the-art facility doubles the size of the previous studio and is equipped with cutting-edge design technologies, blending digital tools with traditional craftsmanship. Serving as a key creative hub for both domestic and global markets, MIDS will closely collaborate with Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) in the UK.

With a growing product portfolio across Auto, Farm, and Last Mile Mobility, the new design studio is set to shape Mahindra’s next-generation vehicles—including the new electric Origin SUVs, XEV 9e and BE 6, which stand out with their futuristic, globally competitive design language that redefines the perception of Indian cars.