Mahindra Designer Posts Story, Then Deletes It – Is It Vision S 7 Seater SUV

Mahindra is working on a new generation of ICE and electric SUVs based on its NU_IQ platform. This modular architecture supports multiple body styles and powertrain options and was showcased last year through four concepts – Vision S, Vision T, Vision SXT and Vision X.

Of these, Vision S is expected to be the first to reach production. Test mules have already been spotted multiple times on Indian roads, hinting at an advanced sub-4m SUV positioned above traditional compact SUVs. Now, a deleted Instagram story shared by Mahindra’s Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose appears to have revealed a closer look at what could be the production evolution of the Vision S concept.

Deleted Instagram Story Reveals SUV Model

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Pratap Bose shared an image showing a blue scale model of an SUV along with what appears to be an interior seating buck. The story was quickly removed, but not before being captured by automotive enthusiast Kumar Dushyant (theprojectnightfury).

The SUV model bears several similarities to the Vision S concept showcased at Mahindra’s Freedom NU event in 2025. Key design elements include a boxy silhouette, upright stance, prominent wheel arches, flat bonnet, strong shoulder line and a large glasshouse. The rear section also appears to feature a distinctive wraparound D-pillar treatment, similar to what was seen on the Vision S concept.

The overall proportions look significantly more production-oriented than the original concept. Details such as flush door handles, realistic wheel arch cladding, production-style alloy wheels and simplified surfacing suggest that the design could be closer to the final production vehicle.

Three-Row Layout In The Works?

Another interesting detail visible in the image is an interior seating mock-up positioned behind the SUV model. It appears to feature a three-row seating arrangement with theatre-style packaging. The seats themselves look quite premium, with large integrated headrests, pronounced side bolsters and extended under-thigh support. However, it is not clear whether this seating buck belongs to the same SUV project shown in the foreground.

Previous test mules of the Vision S-based SUV have suggested a more sophisticated package than a traditional ladder-frame offering, with reports indicating independent rear suspension and a focus on passenger comfort. If Mahindra is indeed planning a three-row configuration, it could help differentiate the SUV in the crowded sub-4m segment.

Vision S To Launch As Scorpio Sport?

While Mahindra has not officially confirmed the production name, industry speculation suggests that the Vision S concept could eventually be launched under the Scorpio brand. Mahindra already has two SUVs carrying the Scorpio badge – Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N. Combined, the Scorpio range consistently clocks around 15,000 monthly sales, making it one of Mahindra’s strongest and best-selling nameplates.

The design language seen on both the Vision S concept and the latest scale model shares several visual cues associated with the Scorpio family, including its upright stance, muscular proportions and boxy SUV silhouette. This has fuelled speculation that the “S” in Vision S could stand for Scorpio. If launched under the Scorpio umbrella, it is expected to become the most affordable and smallest member of the Scorpio family, targeting buyers looking for a compact SUV with the road presence and character associated with the Scorpio brand.