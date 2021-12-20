Mahindra Discounts Dec 2021 – Scorpio, Bolero, XUV300, Marazzo

These benefits are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate offers across Mahindra cars / SUVs

Mahindra has announced its year-end discounts which are being offered across some of its models. However, more popular Mahindra SUVs like XUV700 and Thar are not part of this scheme. These discounts and benefits could vary from city to city and as per dealership, depending on stocks.

Mahindra Discounts Dec 2021 – XUV300, KUV100

Topping the list with highest benefits is Mahindra XUV300. This 5 seater SUV can be had through the month of December at a cash discount of Rs 30,000 along with exchange offer at Rs 25,000 and a benefit to corporate buyers upto Rs 4,000.

It also comes in with added offers and accessories upto Rs 10,000 taking total benefit to Rs 69,000. Mahindra XUV300 is powered by a 1.2 liter turbo-petrol engine and 1.5 liter diesel engine and is priced between Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 13.46 Lakh. Mahindra KUV100 NXT gets discounts and benefits to a total of Rs 61,055.

Mahindra KUV100 is sold in four trims of K2+, K4+, K6+, and K8. It is available in a price range of Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 7.84 lakh. It is presented through the month of December 2021 at a cash discount upto Rs 38,055 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and corporate benefit of Rs 3,000. It is powered by a 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder, petrol engine that makes 83 hp power.

Mahindra Discounts Dec 2021 – Marazzo, Scorpio

Mahindra Marazzo is up next with benefits upto Rs 40,200. This includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 along with corporate offer of Rs 5,200. This 8 seater MUV, presented in M2, M4 Plus, and M6 Plus variants, is priced from Rs. 12.42 to Rs 14.57 lakh. It has received a 4 Star rating at Global NCAP, making it India’s safest MPV. The Marazzo is powered by a 1.5 liter diesel engine making 123 hp power.

Through December 2021, buyers can avail of Mahindra Scorpio at a total benefit upto Rs 34,000. This includes an exchange benefit of Rs 15,000, accessories worth Rs 15,000 and corporate benefit of Rs 4,000. There is no cash discount on the Scorpio. It is powered by a 2.2 liter diesel engine making 140 hp.

Mahindra Bolero Dec 2021 Discounts

Mahindra Bolero is offered at a total benefit upto Rs 13,000. This includes an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 along with corporate benefit of Rs 3,000. This 7 seater model is offered in three variants of B4, B6 and B6 (O). It is priced at Rs 8.71 lakh, Rs 9.45 lakh and Rs 9.70 lakh respectively. Bolero is powered by a 1.5 liter mHawk75 diesel engine making 75 hp power.

Mahindra’s two recently launched models Thar and XUV700 are not a part of this year-end discount scheme. These two are available at huge waiting period which is ranging up to 18 months.