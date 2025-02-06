Mahindra Discounts Feb 2025 Up To Rs 4L – Scorpio, XUV700, Thar, Bolero

One of India’s leading SUV manufacturers, Mahindra Auto, is offering exciting discounts and benefits on its portfolio. The maximum ceiling for the discounts and benefits on Mahindra products for February 2025 is Rs 1.25 lakh. The discounts are spread across both MY24 and MY25 vehicles. Let’s take a look.

Scorpio – Discounts Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh

India’s best-selling mid size SUV, Scorpio, is bestowed with a max discount of up to Rs 1.25 lakh. Mahindra is offering benefits on both Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N. With MY24 Scorpio Classic, the base S trim gets the highest discount of up to Rs 1.25 lakh, while the S11 trim only gets Rs 90,000 discount.

With MY25 Scorpio Classic, Mahindra is offering up to Rs 90,000 discount on base S and Rs 44,000 on S11. Where MY24 Scorpio N is concerned, Mahindra is offering benefits of up to Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 with Z2 and Z8S. Discount is up to Rs 80,000 with Z8 and Z8L trims, while it is Rs 90,000 with Z4 and Z6 trims. Where MY25 Scorpio N is concerned, only the Z4 and Z6 trims get benefits. That too, for just up to Rs 20,000.

Thar – Discounts Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh

The ever-popular Thar lifestyle off-roader has witnessed steady sales. Only the MY24 3-Door version of Thar gets discounts. The 2WD Petrol variants get the highest discounts of up to Rs 1.25 lakh, while 2WD Diesel variants get up to Rs 50,000 off. 4WD variants with both Petrol and Diesel engine options get up to Rs 1 lakh off.

XUV700 – Discounts Up To Rs 1 Lakh

MY24 XUV700 has received the highest benefits in an attempt to clear unsold inventory. The highest benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh is offered on AX7 trims, while the base MX trims offer up to Rs 60,000 off. MY24 AX3 and AX5 trims offer up to Rs 50,000 off in February 2025. Only the AX5 and AX5S variants of MY25 XUV700 offer a discount and its not much, at up to Rs 20,000.

Bolero – Discounts Up To Rs 1.4 Lakh

Iconic workhorse of an SUV, the Bolero, is also bestowed with discounts by Mahindra. Standard Bolero, Bolero Neo and Bolero Neo Plus get benefits across both MY24 and MY25 versions. Bolero Classic has been bestowed with a max discount of up to Rs 1.3 lakh on top-spec B6 (O) trim, up to Rs 80,000 off on B6, up to Rs 65,000 off on B4. Where MY25 Bolero Classic is concerned, B6 (O) gets up to Rs 90,700 off, while B6 and B4 get up to Rs 40,000 each.

Mahindra is giving MY24 Bolero Neo a max discount of up to Rs 1.4 lakh on top-spec N10 and N10 (O), up to Rs 1 lakh on N8 and up to Rs 80,000 on N4. MY25 Bolero Neo gets up to Rs 65,000 off on N8, up to Rs 60,000 on N10 and up to Rs 40,000 on N4. MY24 Bolero Neo Plus gets a max discount of up to Rs 65,000 on P4 and P10, while MY25 Bolero Neo Plus gets up to Rs 25,000 off.

Mahindra XUV400 – Discounts Up To Rs 4 Lakh

Among all the vehicles discounted by Mahindra, XUV400 offers the highest benefits with a max discount of up to Rs 4 lakh. This is on MY24 XUV400 EL Pro variants. Mahindra is also offering discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on MY25 XUV400 as well. This model is expected to be replaced by the upcoming XUV3XO EV, which will be a sub 4m SUV.

