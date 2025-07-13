Mahindra Discounts July 2025 Up To Rs 2.5 L – Scorpio, XUV700, XUV3XO

Mahindra discounts are on select variants of the XUV 3XO, Bolero, Scorpio Classic, Marazzo and XUV700 reaching upto Rs 2.5 lakh

Mahindra has extended hefty discounts across select models in its product range. These include the XUV 3XO, Bolero, Scorpio Classic, Marazzo and XUV700. The benefits are on offer through July 2025 and across both MY2024 and MY2025 stocks. Mahindra was the 2nd best-selling automaker in Indian markets last month with a significant YoY growth and a market share of 14.89%. These added discounts and benefits will further enhance the company’s competitive position in the Indian SUV segment.

It will not only allow the company to present customers with enticing buying opportunities but will also help to clear out existing stocks of older models and improve inventory of newer offerings. Here, we breakdown these specific models and the discounts being offered. Discounts could vary from city to city and as per dealerships, depending on availability of stocks. The offers can come in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and accessory packages.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Discounts July 2025

The entire range of Mahindra XUV 3XO is currently being offered at a discount of up to Rs 50,000. However, the XUV 3XO AX5 petrol manual and AX5 L variants carry a lower discount of up to Rs 25,000. The base petrol variants MX1, MX2 Pro, MX3, and MX3 Pro are not a part of this discount scheme. Mahindra has also expanded XUV 3XO range with the new XUV 3XO REVX variants that has just moved into dealer showrooms.

Mahindra Bolero Discounts July 2025

Mahindra Bolero SUV is also a part of this discount scheme for July 2025. This 7-seater SUV sees its top spec B6 (O) variant being offered with a discount of up to Rs 92,700 while other variants, B6 and B4 can be had at up to Rs 40,000 off. With the new gen Mahindra Bolero Neo poised for launch, this variant gets the maximum discount for the N10(O) and N10 range that goes up to Rs 1 lakh. Bolero Neo N8 and N4 variants carry a discount of up to Rs 65,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively. Offers on the 9 seater Bolero Neo Plus P4 and P10 variants is at a flat Rs 25,000 off.

Mahindra XUV700 Discounts July 2025

Buyers of Mahindra XUV700 can avail of benefits up to Rs 30,000 through the month of July 2025. This is on the AX5 S and AX5 variants. There is also the XUV700 AX3 variant which has since been discontinued. However, some dealerships have stocks which are also being offered at a discount of up to Rs 30,000.

Mahindra Scorpio/N, Scorpio Classic Discounts July 2025

July discount schemes also extend to the Mahindra Scorpio/N and Scorpio Classic. The Classic S variant is on offer with benefits up to Rs 75,000 while Classic S11 carries an offer of up to Rs 50,000. Discounts on Scorpio N depends on trim levels. The highest discounts can be had on Black Editions of Scorpio N Z8 and Z8 L which could go up to Rs 40,000. The Z4 and Z6 variants carry a lower benefit up to Rs 30,000 while there is no discount being offered on the Z2 base variant.

Mahindra XUV400 Discounts July 2025

The electric Mahindra XUV400 carries the highest benefits through July 2025. The EL Pro variant is on offer at a massive discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Mahindra Marazzo Discounts July 2025

All 3 variants of Mahindra Marazzo MPV unsold inventory is currently at an offer of Rs 2 lakh off.