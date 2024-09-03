Mahindra Discounts Sep 2024 – Thar RWD, Scorpio, Bolero, XUV400 Up To Rs 3 Lakh

Mahindra is offering attractive discounts on the XUV400 upto Rs 3 lakh and on Thar 3-door 2WD and 4WD with savings upto Rs 1.50 lakh

Mahindra has opened the month of September 2024 with attractive discount schemes. These discounts come in just ahead of the upcoming festive season. The discounts are being offered on the Thar 3-door, XUV400, Bolero/Neo and Scorpio Classic. However, the more popular and higher selling produces such as the XUV700, Scorpio N, XUV3XO along with the recently launched Thar Roxx are not covered under the discount scheme.

Mahindra Thar – Variant wise Discounts at Rs 1.5 lakh

Mahindra is offering a hefty savings on the Thar 3-door, following the successful launch of the Thar Roxx 5-door variant, bookings of which start off from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). The discount on the Thar, which goes upto Rs 1,50,000, is being offered both across its 2WD and 4WD petrol and diesel variants.

Buyers of Mahindra Thar 3-door can avail of massive discounts through the month of September 2024. Except for the Thar AX OPT Diesel MT 2WD which comes in with benefits upto Rs 1.36 lakh, all other trims receive a discount of Rs 1.50 lakh. This is being offered on the Thar LX Petrol AT 2WD, LX Diesel MT 2WD, LX Petrol MT 4WD, LX Petrol AT 4WD, LX Diesel MT 4WD and LX Diesel AT 4WD.

Mahindra Thar 3-door variant is offered in three engine options. These include a 1.5 liter CRDe diesel, a 2.2 liter mHawk diesel and a 2.0 liter mStallion petrol. The 1.5 liter diesel engine gets mated to a manual transmission, while 2.2 liter diesel and 2.0 liter petrol engines are offered with manual or automatic gearbox options.

Mahindra XUV400 – Discounts at Rs 3.00 lakh

The All-Electric XUV400 EL Pro variant commands the highest discount of Rs 3.00 lakh on its ex-showroom price of Rs 17.69 lakh. Mahindra XUV400 is available in EC and EL variants offering a range of 375 km and 456 km, respectively. XUV400 is powered by front axle-mounted electric motor offering 150 hp power and 310 Nm torque.

Mahindra Bolero/Neo – Discounts upto Rs 89,997 lakh

Mahindra Bolero is also being offered at special pricing during September 2024. Starting with the B4 variant, the discount is upto Rs 11,300. These discounts go upto Rs 16,777 on the B6 trim while the highest discount is being offered on the Mahindra Bolero B6 OPT which goes upto Rs 89,997. Bolero draws its power via a 1.5 liter diesel engine that makes 76 hp power and 210 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed gearbox.

During the month of September 2024, buyers who opt for the more premium Bolero Neo range can avail of discounts ranging from Rs 26,000 to Rs 84,999. The Bolero Neo N4 BS 6.2 and N8 BS 6.2 come in with discounts of Rs 26,001 and Rs 65,000 respectively. This benefit extends to even more savings of Rs 84,999 on the top two trims of N10 and N10 OPT. Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5 liter diesel engine that offers 100 hp power and 260 Nm torque mated to a 5speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic – Rs 20,000 Discount

Both Mahindra Scorpio Classic and S and Classic S11 can be had at a discount of Rs 20,000 through the month of September 2024. The Scorpio Classic draws its power via a 2.2 liter diesel engine that produces 130 hp power and 300 Nm torque. The engine gets mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox.

Source