Mahindra e-SUV Fleet Spotted At Ville Parle Station – Testing In City Traffic

Upcoming new-gen Mahindra e-SUVs have a dynamic road presence and are equipped with multiple segment-first features

While Mahindra dominates the ICE SUV segment, there will be challenges as the Indian auto market transitions to electric vehicles. To retain its lead in the coming years, Mahindra is readying multiple new-gen EVs. The list includes XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.Rall-E. Other Mahindra EVs under development include Thar.e and BE.09.

Mahindra e-SUVs spied together

With the first launch scheduled for 2025, test mules of Mahindra’s upcoming e-SUVs have been frequently spotted in recent months. In these latest spy shots, the XUV.e9, XUV.e8 and BE.05 can be seen together. These were spotted at Ville Parle station in Mumbai, testing in city traffic. Spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Aditya Patil.

XUV.e9 is the electric coupe version of the existing XUV700. It will be 4,790 mm long, 1,905 mm wide and 1,690 mm tall. Wheelbase is 2,775 mm. Users can expect ample legroom and headroom for all passengers. In comparison, the XUV.e8 is the electric version of XUV700. It has a relatively sober profile in comparison to XUV.e9. Dimensions are 4,740 mm length, 1,900 mm width and 1,760 mm height. XUV.e8 has a wheelbase of 2,762 mm. With a more conventional design, XUV.e8 can have more cabin space, especially for rear passengers.

Mahindra BE electric SUV range utilizes a revolutionary design approach, offering a high level of exclusivity. BE.05 will be 4,370 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,635 mm tall. It will have a wheelbase of 2,775 mm. BE.05 will take on rivals such as the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Tata Curvv EV.

Mahindra XUV.e9, XUV.e8 and BE.05 – Features, specs

As per the new design language, Mahindra’s upcoming e-SUVs share some common features such as C-shaped LED DRLs and tail lamps. The XUV.e range is distinguishable with its full-width LED light bar and triangular housings for the headlamps and fog lamps. BE range e-SUVs also get C-shaped LED DRLs, but the format used is slightly different. The lighting setup is a lot quirkier in comparison to XUV.e range SUVs. Each e-SUV gets thick body cladding and a unique design for the alloy wheels.

Inside, Mahindra XUV.e9, XUV.e8 and BE.05 will be getting a comprehensive range of premium features. It includes an edge-to-edge panoramic touchscreen display, 360° surround view, panoramic sunroof, L2+ autonomous driving and ADAS, 5G support, a comprehensive range of connectivity features and OTA updates.

Mahindra XUV.e9, XUV.e8 and BE.05 will be underpinned by the new INGLO platform. This new platform has been developed with focus on speed, efficiency, adaptability and safety. It supports both 2WD and all-wheel drive formats. In rear-wheel drive format, the power output is 170 kW. All-wheel drive variants will deliver 250 kW. 0 to 100 km/H will be achievable in 5-6 seconds. The INGLO platform will support various body styles and varying dimensions and overhangs.

Upcoming Mahindra XUV.e9, XUV.e8 and BE.05 will have battery packs in the range of 60-80 kWh. Fast charge of 175 kW will be available, allowing users to load up to 80% charge in less than 30 minutes. Users can expect enhanced safety, as the INGLO platform has been developed with the goal of achieving 5-star Global NCAP ratings.