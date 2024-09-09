Mahindra e-ZEO Teased Ahead Of Launch – New Electric 4W Truck

Upcoming Mahindra e-ZEO stands for “Zero Emission Option” and will lock horns with well-established rivals like Ace EV from Tata Motors

Electric powertrains have made a big splash in India’s scooter segment. There are major strides in electric 3W CVs as well, while there have been fewer offerings of electric 4W CVs. Mahindra will soon launch the e-ZEO, which is an electric 4W commercial truck that will take on the likes of Tata Ace EV. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra e-ZEO Teased

With the growing electric vehicle sector in India, more OEMs are compartmentalising their portfolio to incorporate e-powertrains. In last mile mobility, Mahindra has had a successful portfolio of diesel, CNG, petrol and electric offerings.

However, the company is expanding its last mile mobility portfolio with a new offering, called e-ZEO. Not only is it a new vehicle, it is a new sub-brand within Mahindra’s Last Mile Mobility division. Other notable sub-brands are Treo, Alfa, Zor and Jeeto.

As per the teaser, Mahindra will launch its first-ever electric four-wheeler. Up until now, Mahindra has been pioneering electric three-wheeler space. On World EV Day, Mahindra revealed the name of its upcoming electric 4W vehicle, the e-ZEO. As per the company, ZEO in e-ZEO stands for “Zero Emission Option”.

We can see the overall silhouette of upcoming Mahindra e-ZEO electric 4W and it takes a boxy approach. We can see typical Mahindra family genes in the form of vertical slats in fascia, blue elements to highlight its eco credentials, steel wheels with dual-tone wheel covers, and more. We can also see a large Mahindra lettering on tailgate.

There is a flat fascia extending all the way to the roof and an open load bed behind the cabin. This load bad is likely to bear a capacity of up to 700 kgs or higher and promises a range of around 200 km on a single charge.

Where does it fit in?

Up until now, Mahindra has been selling?? Treo, Treo Yaari, Treo Plus and e-Alfa Plus in electric 3W space, Alfa DX in 3W CNG and diesel spaces. Zor Grand, Treo Zor and e-Alfa Cargo forms the electric 3W cargo lineup, while we have Alfa Plus in CNG and diesel guises too.

Where 4W CVs are concerned, Mahindra has Jeeto lineup. Jeeto Plus with petrol engine and Jeeto Strong with diesel and CNG engines. For the first time, Mahindra is launching an electric 4W and it will directly take on the well-established Ace EV from Tata Motors, among others. Launch is likely to happen by the end of this year.

