Mahindra Electric SUVs Are Not Concepts, All Will Launch – Anand Mahindra

Underpinned by the same INGLO platform, Mahindra new electric SUVs will be categorized under two sub-brands – XUV.e and BE

After creating back-to-back bestsellers in the ICE SUV space, Mahindra is looking to achieve something similar in the EV segment. Plans are afoot in a big way, as evident in 8 new trademark registrations filed by the company. For now, Mahindra has unveiled 5 electric SUVs, XUV.e8, XUV.e9 and BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09.

All five SUVs share the same modular INGLO platform, developed using Volkswagen MEB platform components. Each SUV has its own unique profile. Cabin aesthetics and features also differ. Specific features such as the twin peak logo in copper finish will be common across all electric SUVs. Mahindra new electric SUVs will be targeted at both domestic and international markets. Mahindra Electric SUVs Launch has been confirmed by their Chairman – Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra XUV.e electric SUVs

In XUV.e series, two SUVs have been unveiled, XUV.e8 and XUV.e9. XUV.e8 will be launched in December 2024. From a design perspective, XUV.e8 is conceptually similar to the bestselling XUV700. The silhouette seems familiar even though the front fascia is entirely different. On the inside, XUV.e8 has three row seating configuration, same as XUV700.

Dimensionally, XUV.e8 is larger, wider, taller and has a longer wheelbase in comparison to XUV700. It is 4,740 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,760 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,762 mm. XUV.e8 will have an 80 kWh battery pack that will allow power output of around 230 hp to 350 hp. The electric SUV will have an all-wheel drive system.

XUV.e9 is scheduled for launch in April 2025. It has a coupe-like profile with a sloping roofline. It is 4,790 mm long, 1,905 mm wide, 1,690 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,775 mm. XUV.e9 will be offered in 5-seat configuration. In terms of design, some key features include closed-off front grille, full-width LED strip and chunky rear bumper. Glossy-black body cladding is a key element that enhances the SUV’s sporty profile.

Mahindra BE electric SUVs

The first BE series model to be launched will be BE.05, planned for October 2025. As compared to XUV.e electric SUVs, Mahindra BE range has far more aggressive styling. All BE models have sharp cuts and grooves, which ensure a sporty, rugged profile for these SUVs. Some features are common such as C-shaped LED DRLs and rear LED elements, flushed door handles, sporty alloy wheels and squared-off wheel arches.

BE.05 has a SUV-coupe profile. Inside, the SUV has a radical design with a thick separator placed between the driver and front passenger area. Key features include rotary control for the gear, two-spoke steering wheel and two large touchscreens. BE.05 measures 4,370 mm in length and will be positioned above XUV400 in the company’s EV line-up. It will primarily rival Tata Curvv that is scheduled for launch in 2024.

BE.07 is planned to debut in October 2026. It has the typical boxy SUV layout, although the sharpness in design is quite distinctive. Insides appear ultra-luxurious with a massive screen that covers the entire length of the dashboard. Other key features include panoramic sunroof and touch-based controls. Mahindra BE.07 is 4,565 mm in length, which makes it longer than Creta, but shorter than XUV700.

BE.09 has a sloping roofline and it is likely to be a coupe version of BE.07. It is likely to be the top model in the BE range. It will be offered as a 4-seater SUV. Dimensional details and launch timelines for BE.09 will be revealed at a later date.