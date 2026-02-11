Mahindra Electric SUVs Now Get Doorstep Support – Expands Aftersales Service Network in Delhi NCR

Mahindra has announced a major expansion of its aftersales service operations in the Delhi-NCR region, reinforcing its focus on customer experience and service capability enhancement. The company is scaling up its infrastructure through new training facilities, mobile electric vehicle service units and additional service touchpoints, in what it describes as a comprehensive upgrade of its regional service ecosystem.

Dedicated Training Centre for SUVs and Electric SUVs

As part of the capability-building initiative, Mahindra has established a 26,000 sq. ft. Mahindra Institute of Learning Excellence in Delhi NCR. This facility will serve as a central training hub for sales, mechanical service and bodyshop operations.

The centre includes an experiential learning demonstration hall and is designed to equip service professionals with the technical expertise required to handle Mahindra’s increasingly technology-driven SUV and electric SUV portfolio.

With the brand expanding its electric offerings under the XEV and BE range alongside its ICE SUV lineup, the move signals Mahindra’s intent to strengthen backend readiness in line with product evolution and rising customer expectations.

EV Mobile Service Experience Introduced

Mahindra has also deployed dedicated vans under what it calls the Electric Vehicle Assistance Network. These mobile units will provide doorstep service and maintenance support for Mahindra electric SUV owners across Delhi NCR.

The vans are equipped with a battery pack and charger, hydraulic scissor lift, wheel balancer and car care equipment. Services include periodic maintenance, washing and minor repairs at the customer’s location. Mahindra has indicated that this concept will be expanded to other major cities in the coming months.

Service Network Strengthened with Five New Touchpoints

Further strengthening its presence in the region, Mahindra has inaugurated five new service touchpoints in Delhi NCR. These additions collectively increase service capacity by the equivalent of 70 working bays, aimed at improving turnaround times and reducing waiting periods for customers. The expansion also includes a dedicated commercial vehicle service touchpoint in Northwest Delhi, ensuring comprehensive support across Mahindra’s passenger and commercial vehicle portfolio.

Focus on Customer-Centric Service Growth

The aftersales expansion comes at a time when Mahindra’s SUV volumes have been witnessing steady growth, supported by models such as Scorpio, Thar, XUV700 and the newer electric offerings. By investing in training, mobile service and network capacity, Mahindra is looking to align its service ecosystem with its growing customer base in one of India’s most important automotive markets.