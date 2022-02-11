New Mahindra Electric SUVs Teased – Is One Of Them XUV900 Coupe?

Mahindra is getting ready to launch a range of new electric SUVs – First teaser of these new eSUVs has been officially revealed

While Mahindra fans, automotive enthusiasts and people, in general, keep on waiting for the launch of new-gen models of XUV500 and Scorpio, there is always some new development coming from the carmaker. Last year, the company revealed that it will not be introducing any new sedans, hatchbacks and small micro SUVs in India.

Mahindra said that their focus is on the EV segment. And today, they have made a huge announcement in this direction. Mahindra has teased not one, but three new electric SUVs, which will be making their global debut in July 2022.

New Mahindra Electric SUVs – BEV (Born Electric Vision)

Not much has been revealed along with the teaser. Mahindra says, “Welcome to a reimagined world of Born Electric vehicles. Electrifying presence and Exhilarating performance brought to you by Mahindra’s team of global designers, engineers and experts. Starting today, Mahindra reveals their Born Electric Vision. Coming soon, July 2022.”

The SUVs wear prominent LED lighting in the front as well as at the rear. The highlight seems to be on the C and inverted C, in a way forming X – implying that these could be christened as some form of XUV. It is likely that one of these SUVs teased, is the much awaited XUV900 coupe, in all electric form.

Mahindra XUV900 – Company’s First 4 door SUV Coupe

Mahindra XUV900 will be the company’s first four-door SUV Coupe. It may be recalled that Mahindra had shown off the idea of an SUV coupe at the 2016 Auto Expo called Mahindra Aero concept. At that time it borrowed inspiration from the XUV500.

It will be slotted above the XUV700, borrowing inspiration from the XUV Aero concept. The XUV900 is designed at the Mahindra Automotive Design Europe studio. It will get a sloping coupe like roofline, muscular bumper, faux diffusers and horizontally positioned tail lamps.

Mahindra is planning to develop a range of premium electric SUVs under an all-new EV sub-brand. The new range of electric SUVs could cost as low as Rs 15 lakhs and go up to Rs 40 lakhs. The most affordable of these could be called – XUV400 (eXUV300), followed by electric XUV700 and top of the line electric XUV900 coupe.

XUV900 will combine the practicality of an SUV in terms of space while handling and style with that of a two door coupe. While the XUV Aero concept sported suicide doors, the new XUV900 is likely to get the more conventional front-hinged door setup.

The second of the list is likely to be XUV700 electric. Of all the Mahindra cars currently on sale, it is the XUV700 which is the newest. It is equipped with a platform that is EV compatible.

XUV300 Electric – XUV400

Mahindra XUV300 electric will be known as XUV400 upon launch. It has also been spied on test. The prototype spied in the images flaunts the same boxy design as the current XUV300 with a flat roofline, a raked C-pillar and a tailgate-mounted spoiler. The charging port is seen mounted on the front left fender. The battery-powered XUV300 will be based on the same MESMA 350 platform which will underpin the upcoming eKUV100. However, the former will be longer than the fully electric micro UV.

‘MESMA’ stands for ‘Mahindra Electric Scalable and Modular Architecture’ and has been developed completely in-house by Mahindra Electric. XUV300 Electric, or eXUV300, is expected to feature a 40kWh battery which will return an output of 130 bhp and a range of around 370km in a single charge. The battery will be providing energy to an electric motor driving the front wheels.

Upon launch, XUV300 Electric will directly take on Nexon EV which is currently the most popular EV in the passenger vehicle segment. As of now, the electric crossover registers a monthly volume of 1,500 to 2,000 units.