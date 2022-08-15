Mahindra Electric SUVs Revealed – XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, BE.09

Mahindra has partnered with Volkswagen to make global electric SUVs a reality by sourcing EV components

Mahindra has performance in its DNA. We have seen it in the 1,900 bhp electric hypercar Pininfarina Battista, Mahindra Formula 1, and also Formula e. It has a pedigree and now wants to be the disruptor in electric SUVs like they have been disrupting the D-segment SUV segment with Scorpio N with its immense popularity.

Mahindra has introduced two different electric brands under their brand. One is XUV and the other is BE. These brands are unique in their own terms. Both come under the same umbrella with Twin Peaks logo. Mahindra calls this new electric platform INGLO which is modular and is also scalable to accommodate various top hats, wheelbase, and also overhangs.

Mahindra XUV.e8 electric car

The company claims one of the lightest skateboard. Owing to safe and robust LFP cells sourced from VW. 170 kW in RWD and 250 KW with AWD. From zero to a hundred in 5-6 seconds. Mahindra has also introduced brake-by-wire replacing old hydraulic systems. XUV e8 is 4740mm long, 1900 mm wide, 1760mm tall and has a wheelbase of Wheelbase 2762 mm. It promises a combination of sheer performance, best-in-class technology and safety. It also comes with intelligent all-wheel drive system along with sophisticated cabin, offers supreme ride comfort both on and off the road.

In terms of tech, this new platform boasts 5G connectivity and OTA updates. With thrust mode, Mahindra wants to bring the Sport back to sporty SUVs. Design language is called Heartcore Design. Mahindra has pulled off a range of concept designs. Both BE and XUV brands boxy design elements and are expected to take Mahindra’s global design to new heights.

Mahindra XUV.e9 electric SUV

XUV e9 on the other hand, is 4790mm long, 1905mm wide, 1690mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2775mm. This coupe SUV promises a fearlessly modern design with the strengths of an authentic SUV combined with the aerodynamic silhouette of a coupe. Main strengths of XUV e9 are its intelligent interiors, with a view to indulge through its panoramic sky roof that warrants every bit of attention it demands.

Physically present at the heart of innovation, M.A.D.E is located at the global automotive and EV hub of Banbury, Oxfordshire. Home to Oxford University, this region is renowned for its high-end research and academic institutions. Importantly, Oxfordshire also offers access to new and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, autonomics, advanced robotics, etc. that promise to shape the future of mobility. Indian at heart and global in its reach, the INGLO platform encapsulates progressive battery technology, platform architecture, brain power and human machine interface. The name also symbolizes the flow and exchange of energy and emotion, a GLO of well-being, a system that brings complete harmony.

Mahindra BE.05 Sports Electric Vehicle (SEV)

All five vehicles that were showcased, are based on INGLO platform. After XUV Electric range, new BE range of electric SUVs will be launched. launch schedules start from December 2024. First of the bunch is BE.05 which is 4370mm long, 1900mm wide, 1635mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2775mm. It is the smallest of the BE range of electric SUVs, a Sports Electric Vehicle (SEV) in the truest sense, making it a category in itself. It also has a racing inspired bold design complemented seamlessly by multi-sensory experiences.The cutting-edge INGLO platform will underpin all the Mahindra EVs going forward. The purpose-built platform will pack intuitive, intelligent and immersive innovations that will serve as the backbone of the Mahindra EV architecture and is the heart of its ultimate human-machine interface.

INGLO offers class-leading safety standards, exhilarating performance, excellent range and efficiency, exemplary driving dynamics, versatility and intelligent HMI. INGLO also delivers a multi-sensorial driving experience with a futuristic, augmented reality-enabled heads-up display, edge-to-edge screen, 5G network capability and Over-The-Air updates that will keep the EVs as good as new.

Mahindra BE.07, and BE.09 electric cars

Next is BE.07 which stresses on family use. It is 4565m long, 1900 wide, 1660mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2775mm. It promises family space, to explore the places you love with the people you love. It is also designed to offer a first-class experience, with versatility, configurable profiles and curated multi-sensory experiences.

Lastly, we have BE.09 which is the flag bearer for all Mahindra electric SUVs under BE range. Its dimensions are not yet revealed. But we can expect low height and large dimensions. Mahindra has promised its new INGLO platform to have a battery capacity ranging from 60 kWh to 80 kWh and we can expect BE.05 to get 60 kWh battery pack and range topping XUV.e9 and BE.09 to get 80 kWh battery packs.