Mahindra Electric Three Wheeler Cargo e Alfa Launch Price Rs 1.44 Lakh

Mahindra e Alfa Cargo goes up against other commercial electric three-wheelers like Euler HiLoad EV and Piaggio Ape E-Xtra FX

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, the electric vehicle manufacturing subsidiary of the Indian automaker- Mahindra Group has announced the launch of its new three-wheeler called e-Alfa Cargo. This battery-powered cargo vehicle has been pegged at a price of Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

Launch of the e-Alfa Cargo marks Mahindra’s entry into the rapidly growing e-cart segment. Mahindra claims that an owner of e-Alfa Cargo can save up to Rs 60 000.00 per year in fuel costs when compared with a diesel cargo 3-wheeler. The homegrown automaker already retails Treo Zor in the last mile segment.

Mahindra Electric Three Wheeler – e Alfa Cargo Details

Mahindra says that e-Alfa Cargo aims to provide a sustainable and pollution-free solution in the cargo segment. E Alfa Cargo is powered by an electric motor with a peak power output of 1.5 kW while using the unique additional High Torque gear.

It gets a dual-speed manual transmission with an integrated differential that ensures a good grade ability of 7 degrees. This powertrain returns a range of 80km on a single charge and a top speed of only 25kmph. Mahindra is offering an off-board 48 V/15 A charger which makes charging e Alfa Cargo as easy as charging a mobile phone.

E Alfa Cargo has a very low running cost, just 59 Paise per kilometre (considering electricity charges at Rs 8/unit). This should ensure more profitability for owners.

In terms of features, e Alfa comes with a fully digital instrument cluster that displays state of charge (SoC), range, speed and other useful and vital read-outs at a glance. It also gets a large and wide cargo tray with a payload of 310kg that should meet the demands of customers in this segment. E Alfa comes with a 1 year/unlimited-kilometer warranty.

Mahindra Electric

Mahindra boasts the largest service network for electric 3-wheelers in India with approximately 300 outlets across the country. The company will soon aim to replace all its diesel cargo vehicles with the ones running on an electric motor and battery. Apart from three-wheelers, Mahindra Electric is also responsible for developing future EVs for the company in the passenger vehicle segment.

Speaking on the launch of e Alfa Cargo, Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, said, “The last-mile delivery segment is seeing excellent adoption of electric 3-wheelers due to significant operating cost advantages versus fossil fuel-powered 3-wheelers. We are now launching the e Alfa Cargo e-cart in response to the customer requirements in this segment.”