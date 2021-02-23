Mahindra Electric Treo ZOR EVs To Be Used By Amazon In 7 Cities

Amazon India electric mobility targets focus on EVs designed and manufactured by OEMs in India

Amazon India has partnered with Mahindra Electric to strengthen its commitment towards electric mobility. As a part of this, 100 units of the new Mahindra Zor TREO Electric three wheelers have been delivered to Amazon India. These are now operational in 7 Indian cities for delivery purposes.

In 2020, Amazon India embarked on an undertaking wherein its delivery vehicle fleet would include 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025 in India alone. All these vehicles to be introduced will be designed and manufactured by OEMs in India.

Climate Pledge commitment

The proposed EV commitment is in addition to Amazon’s global commitment of 1,00,000 strong EV delivery fleet by 2030 announced in the Climate Pledge signed in September 2019. It outlines a mobility goals wherein Amazon strives to be net zero carbon by 2040 across its businesses. This is a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.

The Climate Pledge shapes faster decarbonization, and the onus lies on all signees in stimulating investment in development of low-carbon products and services. To meet the target, 10,000 Amazon custom electric delivery vehicles will be in service globally as early as 2022.

Mahindra Electric delivery vehicle fleet

A partnership with Mahindra Electric empowers e-mobility industry progress here designed to meet environmental sustainability goals. Mahindra Treo Zor electric vehicles are already in use in seven cities. They include Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore and Lucknow.

Development in the e-mobility industry in recent years revolves around advanced tech, and superior motor and battery components. Another area that generates intrigue and prompts public discussion is the need for adequate charging infrastructure. FAME 2 policy guides EV adoption policies and goals.

Mahindra Treo Zor was launched in October 2020. It features an advanced Lithium-ion Battery and ease of charging. This in turn meets charging requirements of delivery partners. Designed and developed in India, the company says it offers best-in-industry performance.

Other features include drive by wire tech to encourage fatigue free driving experience, reduced load and unload times, and a long wheelbase that fosters vehicle safety and stability. Principles of Clean mobility depend on clean energy to address climate change.

Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd said, “We are proud to partner with Amazon in deploying Mahindra Treo Zor EV in their delivery partners’ fleet. Treo Zor offers a unique customer value proposition with best-in-industry power of 8 kW, and highest-in-class payload of 550 kg.”