Mahindra Electric XUV, BEVs To Be Built At New Pune Plant – Rs 10 Cr Investment

Mahindra electric vehicle manufacturing plant to be set up in Pune, Maharashtra at an investment of Rs 10 crore over a period of 7-8 years

When it comes to EVs, brand Mahindra is a name that has cropped up in more conversations than others. Years earlier the auto manufacturer showed interest in Reva, a Bangalore based electric car company. They sold small electric cars that found much acceptance in Bangalore in its early years. Following its acquisition by Mahindra, the e2o, previously known as REVA NXR was launched, and thereafter eVerito.

In recent times, the company has introduced a range of Treo e3Ws. And most recently, XUV400 electric. In short, it’s been years since the wait started. And finally Mahindra electric passenger cars are set to be a real EV buying option. XUV400 EV will be available in 3 variants.

Mahindra EV manufacturing plant investment

With longterm EV goals set, our roads are inclined to look different by the end of the decade. Focus is laid on large-scale EV adoption. Plans are afoot to introduce larger electric fleets for public transportation needs. E-commerce and delivery companies are committed to using electric SCVs. And private consumption in the future looks vastly different. At present, this change is being led by e2W manufacturers with e-scooters leading the charts.

In terms of electric cars, customer choice is far too limited at the moment. And more players are expected to participate in a few short years to change the way the electric car portfolio looks.

Mahindra has now announced an investment of Rs. 10,000 Crore for electric vehicles. This has been approved under Maharashtra Government’s industrial promotion scheme for Electric Vehicles.

The 10,000 Crore investment will be made over a period of 7-8 years. It’s earmarked for building a manufacturing facility, development, and production.

mahindra INGLO EV Platform and BE brand

Based on the state-of-the-art INGLO EV Platform, Mahindra e-SUVs will be launched under the XUV brand, and an all-new electric-only brand is called ‘BE’.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., stated, “We are delighted with this approval from the Govt. of Maharashtra for setting up our EV Manufacturing Plant in Pune, and investing in what has been our ‘home’ state for over 70 years. We are very thankful to the Govt. of Maharashtra for their continued support. The Government’s focus on ‘ease-of-doing-business’ and progressive policies, together with Mahindra’s investment, will act as a catalyst for Maharashtra to become India’s EV hub, attracting further Indian and Foreign Direct Investment.”