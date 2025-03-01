Mahindra Expanding Its Presence In S.Africa – New CKD Plant Under Consideration

One of India’s leading SUV manufacturers, Mahindra Auto, has firmly established its dominance in the country’s mid-size SUV segment. Also, Mahindra has been expanding its presence in markets like Australia and South Africa. The company just signed an MoU with South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). Let’s take a look at the finer details.

Mahindra Expanding Its Presence In S.Africa

South Africa has been a strategic market for Mahindra and the company is signifying this further by signing an MoU with South Africa’s IDC. This MoU is regarding a thorough research and feasibility study for the potential establishment of a new CKD (Completely Knocked Down) vehicle assembly facility in the country.

This will allow Mahindra to manufacture these CKD kits here in India and then ship them to South Africa where they will be assembled. This allows Mahindra to price its products more aggressively and boost sales and manufacturing presence. As of now, this MoU is only to analyse feasibility of increasing local manufacturing presence.

This means, this is purely an evaluation and Mahindra Auto is yet to commit to or pledge a new CKD assembly facility in South Africa. This evaluation is aimed at analysing South Africa’s automotive industry incentives, export potential, workforce development, supply chain infrastructure, logistics and supply chain feasibility and potential locations.

This new CKD facility can also take centre stage in Mahindra global NEV (New Energy Vehicle) ambitions, where the company will sell BE 6, XEV 9e and soon to launch XEV 7e in global markets. Currently, the company is considering increasing production at its assembly facility operated by AIH Logistics in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Company’s operations in South Africa

Mahindra South Africa recently celebrated 25,000th locally assembled Pik Up on 24th February 2025. In August 2023, Mahindra Auto showcased its Next-Gen Pik Up based on Scorpio N, signifying South Africa’s role in its international strategy.

In South Africa, Mahindra Auto maintains a vast portfolio of SUVs and Pik Up trucks. Where SUVs are concerned, Mahindra offers XUV3XO, XUV700 and Scorpio N. Also, Mahindra offers a wide range of pickup trucks in South Africa based on Scorpio Classic and Bolero. Bakkies, as they’re called over there.

These Bakkies include Pik Up Single Cab, Pik Up Double Cab, Karoo Special Edition (Dawn, Dusk, Dew & Storm versions) and Bolero (in single cab pickup truck version). Apart from these, Mahindra sells commercial vehicles like S6 Mining, S4 Refrigeration, S4 Game Viewer and S6 Ambulance. The Next Gen Pik Up will be based on Scorpio N and is spied testing in India.