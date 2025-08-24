Mahindra Flex Fuel Engines Being Readied E30+ Ethanol Blending

For engines to support E30 and above blends, significant changes need to be made across fuel lines, seals, valves and cooling systems

While there are widespread concerns about the potential adverse effects of high-ethanol fuel, the government appears determined to continue pursuing its long-term objectives. In this scenario, plans to shift to E30 by 2030 could become a reality.

Carmakers appear to be supportive of this transition, as evident from multiple flex fuel vehicles showcased at the 2025 Bharat Expo. Mahindra is also working on flex-fuel engines for its SUVs. Let’s check out the details.

Mahindra flex fuel engines

To ensure its vehicles are not impacted by higher ethanol blends, Mahindra is working to introduce flex fuel engines with its SUVs in a proactive manner. It is reported that Mahindra flex fuel engines will be E30 ready and also capable of supporting higher blends of ethanol. Cars manufactured in India (including Mahindra) from April 2023 onwards are already E20 compliant.

Moving to E30 presents a new set of challenges, not limited to the risk of corrosion. For engines to support E30 without causing long-term damage, several changes need to be made. Ethanol resistant materials need to be used such as stainless steel, anodized aluminium and specialized polymers. These will be needed for the fuel tanks, fuel lines, pumps and injectors.

Since ethanol has a higher ignition temperature, cold conditions could create ignition issues. To fix this, fuel rail and injector heaters will be needed. These improve vaporization, which is essential for reliable ignition. For engines to support E30 and above blends, they will need sensors that can detect ethanol mix in real-time. This allows the engine control unit (ECU) to fine-tune fuel injection and ignition timing.

Ethanol is known to degrade components such as rubber seals, gaskets and hoses. These need to be replaced with newer materials that can resist damage caused by ethanol. In other changes, the ECU may require recalibration based on the specific ethanol blend. For example, the spark timing, fuel injection and air-fuel ratio may require adjustments. Since the engine may need to support multiple fuel grades over its lifespan, sophisticated fuel management systems will be needed.

Prototypes already exist

Mahindra had earlier showcased the XUV300 flex fuel SUV at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo. A tweaked version of the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine was used, capable of supporting ethanol blends of E20 to E85. Interestingly, the output was maintained at earlier levels – 110 hp and 200 Nm of torque.

Carmakers working on engines that support E30 and higher blends will also have to look into factors like fuel efficiency. Since ethanol has lower energy density, mileage is reduced by around 15-30% in comparison to using pure petrol. Careful calibration will be needed to balance performance and economy. Cost is another factor, as changes to the engine and use of new components will increase production costs.

