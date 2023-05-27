Mahindra has no new launches in 2023 – Thar 5 door launch in 2024

High waiting period for cars like 3-door Thar, XUV700 and Scorpio N could have prompted Mahindra to postpone launch of 5-door Thar

Mahindra has been testing the 5-door Thar for several months now. It was expected to be launched in 2023. However, as per a recent official statement, launch of 5-door Thar will not take place this year.

Information about 5-door Thar’s launch was revealed at the company’s recent press meat for Q4 and FY23 results. Executive Director (Auto & Farm Sectors) of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Mr. Rajesh Jejurikar, confirmed that 5-door Thar will not be launched in 2023. He also said that Mahindra won’t be launching any new product this year.

High waiting period to blame?

5-door Thar has been spotted multiple times in near-production format. It’s more than a year since the first test mule was spotted. In view of these factors, it is a bit surprising that Mahindra has shifted Thar 5-door launch to 2024. Moreover, rival 5-door Jimny seems to be gaining momentum. It is scheduled to be launched on June 7th.

While there are likely to be multiple factors, one that is already known is the high waiting period for Mahindra cars. Scorpio N currently has the highest waiting period of up to 18 months. XUV700 has waiting period of up to 13 months. In case of Thar, waiting period is up to 17 months. Highest waiting period is for the 2WD 1.5-litre diesel variant. It is offered with only a 6-speed manual gearbox.

With massive bookings and potential issues across the supply chain, it is possible that a decision may have been taken to shift 5-door Thar’s launch to next year. Mahindra may be looking to focus more on clearing existing deliveries, at least for 2023. Jimny is set to gain with this decision, as it won’t have any direct rival at the time of launch. 5-door Gurkha is expected to be launched later this year.

5-door Thar features, specs

Although 5-door Thar has largely the same look and feel as the 3-door version, it will be based on Scorpio N’s platform. Users can expect more comfortable rides and family vibes with the 5-door Thar. The SUV will be available in both 2WD and 4WD versions.

On the inside, 5-door Thar is expected to get features such as cruise control, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and automatic climate control. Safety features will include up to six airbags, ESP with roll-over mitigation, hill hold and hill descent control, ABS with EBD and brake assist and rear parking camera.

Engine options for 5-door Thar will be the same as existing Thar. However, the engines could be tweaked to achieve a higher state of tune. In its current format, the 2.2-litre diesel unit makes 130 PS of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. The 2.0-litre petrol motor makes 150 PS. Torque output is 300 Nm with the 6-speed manual and 320 Nm with the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.