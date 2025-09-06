Mahindra Implements GST Benefits From Today – Thar, Scorpio, XUV700, XUV 3XO, Bolero

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), India’s leading SUV manufacturer, has announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of the revised GST 2.0 rates to its customers. The decision comes just days after the 56th GST Council meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which introduced a simplified two-slab structure for automobiles.

From today, September 6, 2025, Mahindra’s entire ICE SUV portfolio will be available at reduced prices, with savings of up to Rs 1.56 lakh depending on the model and variant. Mahindra has become the first passenger vehicle brand to announce that it will pass on the full GST benefits to customers across its entire ICE SUV portfolio starting today.

Model-wise Benefits

The reductions follow the drop in GST on smaller SUVs from 29–31% to 18%, and on larger models like Scorpio N, Thar 4WD, and XUV700 from 48% to 40%. The price reductions vary across Mahindra’s popular SUV line-up. Customers can now save up to:

Bolero / Bolero Neo – Rs 1.27 lakh

XUV3XO Petrol – Rs 1.40 lakh

XUV3XO Diesel – Rs 1.56 lakh

Thar 2WD Diesel – Rs 1.35 lakh

Thar 4WD Diesel – Rs 1.01 lakh

Scorpio Classic – Rs 1.01 lakh

Scorpio N – Rs 1.45 lakh

Thar Roxx – Rs 1.33 lakh

XUV700 – Rs 1.43 lakh

Boost to Festive Demand

Mahindra’s move to immediately implement the reduced prices is expected to boost demand ahead of the festive season. With savings crossing the Rs 1 lakh mark in several models, first-time SUV buyers and existing customers looking to upgrade now have a compelling reason to choose a Mahindra. The company emphasized that the extent of benefit will depend on the model and variant selected, but the intent is clear: to pass on the full tax reduction to end consumers.

The GST Council’s decision to rationalize taxes is being hailed as a landmark reform. By lowering the tax burden, the new regime aims to make vehicles more affordable, stimulate demand, and simplify compliance. For Mahindra, which has consistently maintained leadership in the SUV space, this reform provides an added edge in retaining its customer base while attracting new buyers.