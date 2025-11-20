Mahindra Investor Day 2025 – Big SUV Push, Global Ambitions, Strong Farm Equipment Growth

Mahindra Group hosted its Investor Day 2025, presenting a strong roadmap for its Automotive and Farm Equipment businesses. The company highlighted robust market performance, major upcoming launches, electric mobility expansion, and an aggressive globalisation strategy that positions Mahindra as a leading force in India’s mobility and agri-mechanisation sectors.

Automotive: Mahindra Targets ‘World’s Fastest-Growing SUV Brand’

Mahindra reinforced its dominant position in the SUV space, showcasing milestone achievements over the last few years. The company stated that its SUV revenue share has grown from 17.6% in FY20 to a projected 26.4% in FY26, supported by blockbuster launches and record demand.

Mahindra’s performance has outpaced the market in a big way. ? From Apr 2020 to Nov 2025, M&M shares have grown 14x, compared to 3x for the Nifty 50 — driven by strong capital allocation, a pivot to growth, and scale delivery.#Mahindra #InvestorDay #GrowthStory pic.twitter.com/0xdLkLSf46 — RushLane (@rushlane) November 20, 2025

Market Leadership

– 8 consecutive quarters as India’s No 1 SUV brand by revenue share

– 8 quarters as the No 2 passenger vehicle (PV) brand by revenue share

– 6 quarters with 50+% market share in the LCV (sub-3.5T) segment

Recent Hits: Thar ROXX, XUV 3XO & BE 6 Batman Edition

– Thar ROXX: Winner of 15 ‘Car of the Year’ awards

– XUV 3XO: Fastest Mahindra vehicle to cross 1 lakh sales

– BE 06 Batman Edition: All 999 units sold out in 135 seconds

Mahindra also shared that it has crossed 30,000 e-SUV sales, driven by the XUV400 and the new EV portfolio.

Upcoming SUV Launches & Product Strategy

Mahindra is entering a high-activity phase with multiple new launches from 2026 onward:

INGLO EV Architecture

Mahindra re-emphasised the importance of its modular EV platform (INGLO), confirming:

– 5 new EVs under the BE and XUV.e brands

– First anniversary celebration of its BE lineup on November 26–27, with special editions and teasers (including the BE6)

New ICE SUVs and Refreshes

The company will continue strengthening its portfolio with a mix of new-generation SUVs and refreshes, maintaining its core philosophy of:

– Adventure-ready products

– Head-turning design

– High safety

– Off-road and on-road capability

Global Expansion: Mahindra’s Next Big Growth Lever

The company aims to position itself as a global SUV brand with India as the manufacturing hub. Mahindra detailed its global ambitions, targeting markets such as:

– UK, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Europe (both LHD & RHD)

– Global pick-up programme under NU_IQ architecture

– EV exports under INGLO platform

Farm Equipment: India No.1 & Ambitious Global Growth

The Farm Equipment segment remains one of Mahindra’s strongest businesses:

– No 1 in India for over 40 years

– Market share leadership in tractors and farm machinery

– Strong performance in exports and global markets (Turkey, US, Japan, Finland)

Mahindra showcased robust revenue and profit growth:

– 928k auto standalone volumes in FY25 (2X vs FY20)

– Rs 90,825 crore automotive consolidated revenue (3.2X vs FY20)

– Rs 7,797 crore PBIT (6X vs FY20)

Future Growth Focus

– Precision farming

– Digital advisory services

– Electric tractors & autonomous solutions

– Expansion of its global tractor lineup across brands like Mitsubishi, Erkunt, Sampo and others

Mahindra aims to build seamless synergy between its Farm Tech ecosystem and new-age digital platforms to support the farmer lifecycle.

Mahindra Building a Mobility Powerhouse

Mahindra’s Investor Day 2025 clearly demonstrates the group’s strategy:

– Lead the Indian SUV market

– Expand aggressively in EVs

– Grow farm equipment leadership globally

– Deliver scale, margins and global presence

– Build India’s most aspirational SUV portfolio

With an ambitious pipeline of new launches across ICE and EVs, and a strong push for globalisation in farm and auto, Mahindra appears poised for a decade of high growth and market leadership.