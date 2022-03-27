Mahindra KUV100 Electric Launch In 2022 – Before Tata Punch EV

Mahindra eKUV100 has been spied testing on multiple occasions – It gets the same exterior design as its ICE powered sibling

Mahindra was considered as a pioneer by many, when it came to electric car segment. They had on offer cars like e2O and later e2O Plus, when there were hardly any rivals. Unfortunately, these cars never delivered sales performance as per expectations. Some were of the opinion that sales were not there, as there was no demand.

But that has changed now. With the buzz around EVs gaining momentum, Mahindra is planning launch of multiple new products in the coming years. At the last Auto Expo, Mahindra showcased three pre-production concept EVs. One of them was eKUV100 which is a battery-powered version of KUV100 Nxt.

Mahindra eKUV100 Launch Details

Speculations regarding launch of the KUV100 electric have been around since it was showcased. A few months back, the company even teased the electric cross hatch on its official website for a brief period. Later, reports indicated that Mahindra had scrapped plans for the electric KUV100 for now and that it could be launched as a dedicated EV for the fleet segment.

However, latest report from ET Auto reveals that the entry-level electric crossover is in its final stages of development and testing and will be hitting markets by the end of this year. It is likely to precede the upcoming XUV300 Electric which is expected to be launched somewhere at the start of 2023.

Expected Price & Range

At the time of its unveiling at 2020 Auto Expo, Mahindra had pegged the starting launch price of eKUV100 at Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) including the FAME incentives. However, that might be difficult to achieve considering the rise in input costs over the past few months due to multiple factors.

That said, Mahindra would still want to price it below Rs 10 lakh mark which will make it a perfect rival to Tata Tigor EV which is currently the most affordable electric car in India. We expect the upcoming Mahindra KUV100 Electric to offer a range of around 250 kms on a single charge. Upon launch, it will rival the upcoming electric versions of Punch, Kwid, etc.

Mahindra’s Electric Mobilty Plans

Mahindra has been active in the commercial segment of EVs with three-wheelers and smaller LCVs like Treo and eAlfa. Last year, Mahindra & Mahindra strengthened its electric mobility operations by establishing two separate EV verticals namely Last Mile mobility (LMM) and Electric Vehicle Tech Centre.

The company also announced a fresh capital investment of over Rs 3000 crores in LMM and launch of new electric SUV platform – Born Electric Vision. Mahindra has teased three new electric SUVs under the of Born Electric Vision platform on social media. These will be making their maiden appearances in July this year.

