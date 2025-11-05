Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Crosses 3 Lakh Electric Vehicle Sales Milestone in India

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), India’s No. 1 electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, has achieved a major milestone by surpassing cumulative sales of 3 lakh electric vehicles. The company is the first OEM in India’s commercial EV segment to achieve this landmark — a testament to its leadership in sustainable last-mile transportation.

The milestone reflects the growing adoption of Mahindra’s wide electric vehicle portfolio, which includes the Treo range, Zor Grand, e-Alfa 3-wheelers, and the Mahindra ZEO four-wheeler. Together, these EVs have covered over 5 billion kilometres, offsetting more than 185 kilometric tonnes of CO2 emissions — the equivalent of planting 4.3 million trees.

Strong Growth and Market Leadership

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility continues to dominate the commercial EV segment, achieving the last 1 lakh sales in just 12 months — the fastest in its journey so far. This rapid growth highlights the trust customers place in Mahindra’s products, supported by a robust aftersales ecosystem and customer-focused programs.

Over the past year, MLMML has expanded and upgraded its lineup with launches such as the Treo Plus sheet metal, e-Alfa Plus, Zor Grand Range Plus, and the Mahindra ZEO, enhancing efficiency, range, and productivity for last-mile operators.

Empowering Drivers, Enhancing Connectivity

At the 2 lakh EV milestone, Mahindra introduced the UDAY NXT program — a driver-focused initiative offering benefits such as a Rs 20 lakh accidental insurance cover and financial counselling. To mark the 3 lakh milestone, the company has rolled out a refreshed NEMO (Next-Generation Mobility) platform, available across iOS, Android, and web platforms.

The upgraded NEMO platform enables multi-vehicle management, real-time geo-tracking, service booking, roadside assistance, and access to a growing charging network. These digital tools allow both individual drivers and fleet operators to optimize vehicle performance and operational efficiency.

Driving India’s Sustainable Mobility Vision

Commenting on the achievement, Ms. Suman Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, said: “Achieving the 3 Lakh EV milestone marks a proud moment in our journey towards sustainable mobility. It’s a reflection of the trust and confidence customers place on our EVs. At Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, we are not just manufacturing EVs – we are enabling livelihoods and shaping a cleaner future. Through innovation-driven products, we continue to strengthen our commitment to making electric mobility practical and accessible to everyone.”