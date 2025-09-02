Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Retains Lead in Commercial EV Space With Over 10k Sales – Aug 2025

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd. (MLMML) has once again cemented its leadership in the electric commercial vehicle (CV) market, retaining the top spot in August 2025. This continues a strong run of dominance, as the company has consistently led the segment for the past three fiscal years.

Sales Performance and Market Share

In August 2025, MLMML sold over 10,000 commercial EVs, significantly contributing to the increasing penetration of electric vehicles in the country. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, electrification in the L5 category stands at 32.2%, highlighting the steady adoption of electric mobility in the commercial three-wheeler space.

YTD MLMML’s market share in the L5 EV category is 36.9%, while in the L5M sub-segment it had a commanding 40.7% share last month. For August 2025, the company’s overall share in the L5 3W EV market was 38.2%, firmly placing Mahindra as the market leader. Importantly, MLMML has recorded an 75% year-on-year growth for L5 EVs, underscoring its strong sales momentum despite rising competition.

Early Mover Advantage in L5 EVs

Mahindra was among the earliest legacy OEMs to bet on electrification in the three-wheeler L5 category, having entered the space back in 2018. That first-mover advantage has allowed MLMML to set benchmarks for both traditional manufacturers and start-ups in the commercial EV space. The company’s product portfolio today includes the Treo, Zor Grand, e-Alfa, Treo Yaari, Treo Zor, and the recently introduced Mahindra ZEO 4-wheeler.

Cumulatively, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility has now sold over 2.7 lakh EVs. What stands out is the pace of growth: the last 1 lakh units were sold within just 15 months, a testament to the increasing customer acceptance of Mahindra’s EVs.

Technology, Network and Customer-Centricity

Even as competition intensifies in the EV space, Mahindra continues to maintain its leadership position with a technology-driven and customer-centric approach. The company’s vehicles are designed around performance, comfort, and profitability — key decision factors for commercial vehicle buyers. Additionally, Mahindra’s wide dealership and service network ensures customers have easy access to both sales and aftersales support across India.

Beyond products, Mahindra is also focusing on value-added initiatives to strengthen customer relationships. The company’s UDAY NXT program is one such example, offering a host of benefits including Rs 20 lakh accidental insurance cover and support systems for customers who face marginalisation. This initiative reflects Mahindra’s philosophy of going beyond vehicle sales to actively uplift its customer base.