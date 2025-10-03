Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Sells 12,500+ EVs in Sep 2025 – 51% Quarterly Growth

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) has once again strengthened its leadership position in India’s electric commercial vehicle (EV) market, retaining the top spot in September 2025. Building on its early investments in electrification, particularly in the L5 category, the company continues to lead despite intensifying competition from both established OEMs and new entrants.

Strong September 2025 Sales

In September 2025, MLMML sold over 12,500 commercial EVs, making a significant contribution to the overall increase in EV penetration in the country. Within the L5M EV passenger auto segment, the company commanded a market share of 43.3%, while its overall share across the broader L5 3W EV category stood at 43.1%.

On a year-on-year basis, Mahindra’s commercial EV business registered 51% growth in Q2 FY26, highlighting strong demand and sustained market preference. Cumulatively, MLMML has sold more than 2.85 lakh electric vehicles till date, with the last 1 lakh units sold in just 13 months. This milestone reflects the rapid adoption of Mahindra’s EV portfolio, which includes the Treo, Treo Zor, Zor Grand, Treo Yaari, e-Alfa, and the Mahindra ZEO 4-wheeler.

Early Mover Advantage and Customer-Centric Approach

MLMML began its L5 EV journey as early as 2018, positioning itself as a pioneer in the segment and setting benchmarks for performance, comfort, and profitability for customers. Its expansive dealer and service network has been another key enabler, ensuring greater accessibility for buyers across urban and semi-urban markets. Adding to customer assurance, the company’s UDAY NXT program provides a host of benefits, including Rs 20 lakh accidental insurance, designed to support driver-partners and small business owners.

Despite increasing competition from both start-ups and legacy manufacturers in the fast-growing three-wheeler EV space, Mahindra continues to hold its ground with technologically advanced offerings tailored to customer needs. The company’s focus on reliable performance and profitability has ensured strong demand and loyalty among buyers. With rising EV penetration — around 32% YTD in the L5 category — Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is expected to remain at the forefront of India’s transition to sustainable mobility in the commercial vehicle sector.