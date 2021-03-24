Mahindra Wins Rs 1,056 Cr Govt Order To Supply 1,300 ALSVs For Indian Army

Mahindra ASLV is offered in two configurations- a 6-seater and 8-seater

Mahindra’s defence manufacturing arm, Mahindra Defence Systems Limited (MDS), has bagged a massive order worth Rs 1,056 from the Government of India. MDS has inked a deal with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to supply 1300 Light Specialist Vehicles (LSV) for the Indian Army.

These armoured tactical vehicles will be used by the Indian Army for its recce and weapons carrying operations. Induction of these 1,300 light specialist vehicles (LSV) will be completed in the course of next four years starting from 2021. This announcement is in line with the Government’s Make in India initiative.

Ability to withstand harsh conditions

This will further boost indigenous manufacturing capabilities of the defence sector. The LSV has been indigenously designed and developed keeping in mind the standards of the Indian Army.

The manufacturer claims that these LSVs are extremely nimble with full proof protection against small arms fire and will accommodate small independent attachments that are necessary to operate this weapon platform in an operational area. It was formally revealed for the first time in May last year.

The LSV has undergone rigorous and elaborate evaluation procedures conducted by the Indian Army on varied terrains including plains, high terrains and deserts. According to the company’s statement, MDS LSV is the only armoured vehicle that passed all Field, Ballistics, and Technical trials.

Technical Specifications

Moving to its technical details, the Armoured LSV (ALSV) offers ballistic protection up to B7, STANAG Level II. It provides protected mobility for front, side and rear as per STANAG Level I Ballistics and Blast for four crew members.

It can also be upgraded up to STANAG – II Ballistics. The ALSV has ample storage area for arms and ammunition inside the crew compartment. It also offers an additional 400 kg capacity for carrying cargo.

Mahindra ASLV is powered by a 3.2-litre inline six-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine which pushes out 215 bhp at 3600rpm and a peak torque of 500 Nm at 2000rpm. This unit is paired with either a 4-speed automatic or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. A 4WD setup with front and rear differential locks are offered as standard. It can clock a top speed higher than 120 kmph and can sprint 0-60 kmph in 12 seconds.

It has a payload capacity of 1000kg and comes with a self-recovery winch. Further, it is equipped with high travel all-wheel independent suspension and a central tyre inflation system. It runs on 318/80 R17 section tyres that are designed to run flat on all five wheels for 50km as per FINABEL standard. A version of this ASLV from Mahindra has already been deployed with the Indian Battalion at the UN Peacekeeping mission in Africa.