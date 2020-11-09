Mahindra Marrazzo Automatic Spied Testing With New Thar SUV

Mahindra is planning to reconfigure its India portfolio and introduce new products

Mahindra has had a busy year so far. Starting from the upgradation of emission standards on all its cars to the launch of the all-new Thar, the homegrown utility vehicles manufacturer has had all hands tied up.

The overwhelming response to Thar has led to an unprecedented number of bookings which has become a herculean task for the brand to manage. In addition to that, the company has also been actively testing and developing its next generation XUV500 and Scorpio therefore currently it has its hands full.

Meanwhile, Mahindra is also developing an automatic variant of its lone MPV Marrazzo. Images of the same have been spotted recently in which a test mule can be seen carrying an ‘AutoShift’ badging at its rear.

In all probability, this is expected to be a six-speed torque converter automatic which is offered in other Mahindra cars like XUV500 and new Thar. In fact, the Marazzo automatic test mule was on test with new gen Thar and 2021 XUV500. The photo was clicked when the three cars were parked outside a roadside dhaba.

Details of new Powertrain, Transmission Options

There have been rumours of Marazzo getting a petrol powertrain soon and the model spied can very well be powered by this engine. It has been speculated that Mahindra will add a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine from the brand’s mStallion range to Marazzo’s lineup. This unit is capable enough to produce 161 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque and is expected to be mated to a six-speed manual as standard along with the Aisin-sourced 6-speed automatic.

Currently, Mahindra offers Marrazzo with a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine which generates 121 bhp @ 3,500 rpm and peak torque of 300 Nm @ 1,750-2,500 rpm and is paired with a six-speed manual. From the images, only the rear end of the MOV can be seen and no notable visual difference can be witnessed. Furthermore, details are expected in the coming few months.

Features on offer

Mahindra Marrazzo is a well-kitted MP and its equipment list consists of a touchscreen infotainment system, a 4.2-inch MID in instrument cluster, leather seats, cruise control, automatic climate control and roof-mounted AC vents. Safety-wise it gets features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD and disc brakes on all wheels and secured 4-star safety ratings at Global NCAP crash tests.

Competitors

In India, Marrazzo competes with the likes of Toyota Innova Crysta, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6. Sales of the Mahindra MPV have not been great ever since it was launched in 2017, however, a turbo petrol motor along with the option of an automatic can change the fate of Mahindra in the coming future. It is currently on sale between Rs. 11.25 lakhs and Rs. 13.51 lakhs (both prices are ex-showroom) and is offered in four variants- M2, M4, M6 and M8.

Source