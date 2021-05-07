Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500, Bolero, Thar, KUV100 – May 2021 Price Hike

Mahindra has announced an increase in prices of their cars by up to Rs 49k

The Indian auto industry is going through one of the most turbulent times in the recent past. At one end, rising input costs are squeezing down the overall margins for OEMs, and on the other end, uncertainties in both, production and sales is giving a tough time to the Indian car makers.

As a result, most OEMs have been constantly passing on the rise in input costs directly to customers, by means of price hikes. Mahindra, which in the current year had already hiked prices of its products in the past, has again undertaken a price hike across its model range.

Mahindra isn’t the only OEM witnessing successive price hikes in the current year, even other OEMs like MG Motor and Hyundai have been doing essentially the same. Let’s take a look at model-wise price hike which Mahindra has just undertaken.

Mahindra May 2021 Price Hike

Mahindra’s sparsely selling KUV100 has now become dearer by around INR 18,780 – INR 23,616, depending upon the variant. The Nexon-Brezza competitor, XUV300 has witnessed a price hike of INR 671 – INR 38,876, based upon the trim.

Mahindra’s proven 2 decade old work-horse, the Bolero too has received a significant price hike. The base B4 trim has now become pricier by INR 23,688 while the B6 and B6 ‘O’ variants have become dearer by INR 26,448 and INR 24,707, respectively.

Surprisingly, even the soon to be discontinued models like the XUV500 and current generation Scorpio have also received a massive price hike. The XUV500 has become expensive by INR 36,485 – INR 47,831 while the Scorpio has become dearer by INR 32,006 – INR 48,860, depending upon the trim level. The price hike has also affected Mahindra’s Marazzo, which has seen a price hike of around INR 32,698-INR 40,038.

The models which have received relatively a mild price hike include the Thar, which has seen its price go up by INR 1,344 and the Alturas G4, which has become dearer by INR 824. The Thar has already witnessed many price hikes since its launch, while the Alturas G4 is anyway struggling with its sales numbers.

Upcoming Launches

Going ahead, Mahindra will be having a busy 2021, with at least 2 major launches planned for the current calendar year. These launches include the XUV700 and the next generation Scorpio. The XUV700 is expected to be unveiled around October 2021 while the Scorpio’s unveil and launch is expected towards the end of the current year. Other models which are expected to be brought soon include Bolero Neo, eKUV100 and eXUV300.