Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS Buyers To Get Free Shiro Helmet Worth Rs 5k

Mahindra Mojo 300 directly rivals Bajaj Dominar and the upcoming Hero Xpulse 200T

Towards the end of the year, auto manufacturers race against time to clear their inventories. In order to do that, they offer multiple benefits to consumers to attract them to showrooms and make a purchase during this period. Mahindra Two-wheelers have resorted to something similar.

Mahindra is offering a special safety offer with Mojo 300 for the month of December. This safety will encompass all consumers looking to buy a Mojo during the month of December 2020. Offer is applicable till the end of this month.

Details of Offer

Under this offer scheme, Mahindra will be offering every new Mojo owner a Mojo Branded Helmet (by Shiro) worth Rs.4,901 absolutely free of cost. Additionally, under the offer of Mojo Tribesman, a Mojo consumer who refers his/her friend to a nearby Mahindra Mojo dealership will get rewarded with Mojo Branded Long Riding Gloves worth Rs.2350 absolutely free.

Mahindra Mojo BS6 was launched a few months ago. Sales have not been great, despite the reduction in price. Since launch in Aug, BS6 Mojo sales are at 146 units. With this new offer, Mahindra aims to increase sales in the last month of the year 2020.

Mojo 300 Details

Mojo 300 is powered by a 295cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which puts out 25.35 bhp at 7,300 rpm and 26.0 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. This unit is linked to a six-speed gearbox. The bike is mounted on a twin-tube Exposed Frame which is assisted by a suspension setup consisting of telescopic front forks and a mono-shock unit at rear. Braking duties are handled by front and rear disc brakes of 320mm and 240mm respectively assisted by dual-channel ABS offered as standard.

It rolls on 17-inch wheels with 110/70-17 M/C 54S front and 140/70-17 M/C 66S profile of tyres. It gets a curb weight of 186 kg and a wheelbase of 1,460 mm alongside a ground clearance of 165 mm and a seat height of 300 mm. It can hold up to 21 litres of fuel. The tourer gets its signature dual-pod halogen headlamps which give it a menacing look.

Mojo Sales FY 2020/21 FY 2019/20 April 0 0 May 0 1 June 0 1 July 0 1 Aug 32 25 Sep 37 11 Oct 77 40 Total 146 79

It is available in four colour schemes namely- Red Agate, Rube Red, Garnet Black and Black Pearl. Prices for the tourer motorcycle start at Rs 2.00 lakh and go up to Rs 2.11 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

Other Bikes by Mahindra

Mojo is currently the only bike in the market which is retailed under Mahindra’s brand name. Apart from Mojo, Mahindra owns a majority stake at Classic Motorcycles which builds Jawa motorcycles in India.

Currently, Classic Motorcycles retails three Jawa motorcycles in India- Jawa Standard, Jawa Forty-Two and Perak. The bikemaker is also going to start production of Yezdi brand of motorcycles most probably from next year. The company will also be manufacturing bikes for the redundant British brand BSA Motorcycles in the United Kingdom from next year.