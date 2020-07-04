Mahindra Mojo BS6 spied for the first time – No major changes

The Mahindra Mojo BS4 received its last update in the form of dual-channel ABS

Mahindra Two Wheelers has a limited portfolio consisting of just three products: Gusto scooter, Centuro commuter and Mojo sports-tourer. None of them has become compliant to BS6 emission norms. In the vast Indian two-wheeler market, the company has not witnessed much success since its products were not backed with periodic updates as required in the competition.

Introduced in 2015, the Mahindra Mojo was an underrated product right from the start. The touring motorcycle, at one point, was sold in two variants to make its pricing more approachable in the segment. The original model (with double exhausts) was dubbed ‘XT300’ and was followed by a lighter ‘UT300’ (single exhaust). In its BS4 era, the last update the Mojo received was the addition of dual-channel ABS.

Over the months, there have been several unofficial statements regarding the launch of the Mahindra Mojo BS6. We expect it to enter India’s active 250-350cc sports motorcycle segment in a few months’ time. Case in point: an undisguised BS6 Mojo was spotted doing test runs in Pune. The test mule looked identical to its old BS4-compliant production-spec counterpart.

Besides the engine becoming ‘cleaner’, the upcoming Mahindra Mojo BS6 may not pack any significant improvements. In fact, output figures could see a slight drop (oftentimes negligible) as the process of updating to higher emission norms usually involve arresting the engine’s combustion efficiency (in terms of making more output).

In BS4 format, the 295cc liquid-cooled DOHC FI single-cylinder unit made 26.8bhp and 30Nm. This is mated to a 6-speed transmission (no slipper clutch). Needless to say, the Mahindra Mojo is a bit late to the BS6 party as the BMW G 310 siblings are the only other choice that has no BS6 version yet. The BS6-compliant G 310 R and G 310 GS were also spied recently. They will supposedly come at a huge discount compared to their BS4 variants.

Jawa Motorcycles, owned by Mahindra & Mahindra, has already updated its entire line to BS6. The company employs a reworked version of the Mojo’s power plant. In BS6 format, the 293cc motor (in the ‘Jawa’ and 42) churns out 27bhp and 28Nm of torque. The higher Jawa Perak BS6 makes 30bhp and 31Nm from a 334cc version of the unit. All three motorcycles come coupled to a 6-speed transmission.

Once launched, the Mahindra Mojo BS6 will not have a direct rival but several alternatives in the adventure-tourer (or dual-sport) and naked-sports category. KTM India has already marked a benchmark with its all-new 390 Adventure.

Source