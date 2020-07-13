Mahindra Mojo BS6 teased officially – To rival Bajaj Dominar 400

The Mahindra Mojo BS6, as revealed by previous spyshots, will not feature any significant visual changes

Mahindra’s two wheeler division has been struggling in a highly competitive market since its inception. For any new comer in our market, cracking the commuter motorcycle and automatic scooter segments against the well established players is a herculean task. Mahindra’s repeated attempts at these segments failed to create an impact but the company managed to garner a sizeable following in the medium displacement market with its flagship Mojo.

While the Mahindra Mojo was not anywhere close to leading the 200-300 cc segment, the customer response was good enough to justify the continuous improvement and re-configurations. In a bid to make the motorcycle more accessible, Mahindra came up with a low-cost Mojo UT300 variant by deleting several features like dual silencers, inverted forks, Pirelli tyres, LED DRLs, fuel-injection and so on. The original fuel-injected variant with twin-silencers continued to retail as Mojo XT300.

In 2019, Mahindra decided to discontinue the two variant approach in favour of a single, cost-optimized variant which featured fuel-injection, single silencer and dual-channel ABS. Now, the 2020 Mahindra Mojo BS6 is almost ready as evident from a teaser image uploaded on the company’s social media handles.

The image shows the motorcycle’s silhouette and as far as we can see, there are no noticeable visual changes. This is consistent with the prototype which was spied recently. Save for the emission upgrades, the medium displacement tourer is not expected to receive any significant change.

We expect the Mahindra Mojo BS6 to receive an additional catalytic converter chamber somewhere near the exhaust downtube as seen on the Jawa BS6 which also employs the same engine. The 295 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor currently develops 26.8 hp and 30 Nm of torque. The emission upgrades are likely to result in a nominal drop in output figures. The Mojo is equipped with a 6-speed transmission that is configured for comfortable long-distance touring.

With no new official product development projects on the horizon for Mahindra Two Wheelers, the Mojo BS6 shoulders a heavily responsibility of keeping the company afloat. Assuming the price hike compared to the BS4 to be nominal, we estimated the Mahindra Mojo BS6 to be priced at around INR 2 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mojo will continue to rival the likes of Bajaj Dominar 400, KTM Duke 200, Royal Enfield Himalayan and so on. An adventure tourer on the same platform would be an interesting proposition but at this point, it is just our wishful thinking.