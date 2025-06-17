Mahindra New Bolero Gets Pano Sunroof – Engine, Gearbox Details Leaked

Mahindra Auto is working on a new SUV that has generated a lot of headlines and sparked the interests among many SUV enthusiasts. We’re talking about the new Bolero, or at least that’s what is currently being speculated, owing to its Bolero-ish silhouette. New spy shots show more details about this upcoming SUV.

On top of these new spy shots, we have come across some information about the features list of this upcoming vehicle and its powertrain and components. This information suggests Bolero is on the verge of a revolutionary update or it might be something else altogether. Let’s take a closer look.

Mahindra New Bolero

Recent spy shots by automotive enthusiast Sethu Pathy show that this vehicle will come with Goodyear EffecientGrip Performance SUV tyres that currently starts from 235-section for 18-inch wheels. Mahindra might place a bulk order of this tyre for 17-inch wheels too, which used to be on offer before. So, 17-inches or 18-inches with 235-section is likely.

Automotive enthusiast Aditya Jain, who provided us with two of these spy shots, has taken a good look at the interiors and revealed that Mahindra new Bolero comes with a panoramic sunroof, which is a premium feature. He even revealed that instrument cluster is shared with Scorpio N, which is a semi-digital unit with a decently large colour TFT MID in the middle.

He could not click any pictures of this vehicle’s interior as the driver requested not to. That said, he revealed that new Bolero will come with both Petrol and Diesel engine options and both of them will get manual and automatic gearbox options.

We can expect new Bolero to be premium on the inside with features like dual-zone climate control like Scorpio N, a 10.2-inch free-standing infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats, powered driver’s seat, auto headlight and wipers, keyless go, push-button start, ambient lighting and more.

Could this be a new Thar version?

This upcoming SUV from the house of Mahindra has premium and lavish written all over it. We can see flush door handles, NFA (New Flexible Architecture) platform, circular LED projector headlights with C-shaped LED DRLs (presumed to be similar to Thar Roxx’), LED turn indicators in lower bumper and many more elements.

Previous spy shots also showed a radar module at the front for ADAS, wide ORVMs that lend a proper sense of width and what looks like rear independent suspension setup, which is a sophisticated feature that is only reserved for premium vehicles today, after the discontinuation of Tata Nano and Indica.

These features sound out of place on a Bolero which has established its identity as a budget workhorse for semi-urban and rural buyers. So, there could be a possibility of this being a new version of Thar that Mahindra can export to global markets. Something it can’t do with current Thar and Thar Roxx owing to its design resemblances with Jeep Wrangler. So, Mahindra Thar Sports, anyone? Just me? Okay.

