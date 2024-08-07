Mahindra New LCV Pickup Truck Spied – Intra, Dost Rival

Launch is likely to happen soon and Mahindra new LCV will rival forward control offerings like Tata Intra and Ashok Leyland Dost

India’s LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle) segment is soon to be graced by a new offering from Mahindra. This unnamed forward control pickup truck has been spied with camouflage multiple times. But recent spy shots show the vehicle without any camouflage, revealing its design. Let’s take a look at what’s what.

Mahindra New LCV Pickup Truck

Pickup trucks are among the cornerstones of Indian commercial vehicle segment. They’re known for their small size and versatility along with load carrying capacity. Technically termed under LCVs (Light Commercial Vehicles), they bring a chunk of commercial vehicle sales for a manufacturer.

Looking at the design of Mahindra’s upcoming pickup truck, we can see some inspirations lifted straight from PV segment. Mahindra Auto, is one of India’s leading SUV manufacturers, after all. We can see a handsome fascia with a dual tone effect. Something rivals don’t offer.

There is dark grey or black part in the centre of this pickup truck’s fascia. This is flanked by body coloured elements. This approach reminds me of the new MG Hector, for some reason. There is plastic body cladding on wheel arches too, cutting down on visual bulk and providing protection from rusting.

Mahindra has made an attempt to arrive at an athletic-looking design with a lot of youthfulness. We can see it in the sharp lines and details of this upcoming pickup truck. The bumper seems to be plastic and there are provisions for fog lamps, but without actual fog lamps. Maybe it is variant dependant.

On the inside, there is a new cabin with a fully digital instrument cluster with DEF level indicator. There is a provision for a single-din audio system too. Windows are manually winding type and there is a sliding window for occupants to gawk at the rear luggage compartment. AC is not offered as standard and might be optional fitment.

What to expect?

Silhouette is of a typical two-box forward control pickup truck. So, turning radius will be excellent and is more of a relatively large pickup truck for city usage. It will be positioned above Supro range as this upcoming Mahindra new LCV pickup truck is a larger product. But below Mahindra’s Bolero pickup range.

This upcoming LCV from Mahindra will primarily rival Tata’s Intra series and Ashok Leyland Dost series. Supro will continue to rival Tata Ace. Mahindra is less likely to use the same 2.5L powertrain from Bolero lineup as it is a forward control genre. There will be a manual gearbox option only, driving rear wheels.

There may be multiple load body size options along with load bearing capacity options to better position it against the varied lineup from Tata Intra and Ashok Leyland Dost. Mahindra could even launch CNG versions of this platform in the future.