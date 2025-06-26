Mahindra New Platform Teased – Debut On August 15th

Mahindra Auto is working on multiple projects behind the scenes and we have seen most of them testing on public roads. We’re talking about the BE Rall-E, XUV3XO EV, 2025 Scorpio N, XUV700 facelift, XEV 7e, and a new Bolero. There’s something more brewing in the background as well, which has been teased for the first time. Let’s take a closer look.

Mahindra New Platform Teased

On August 15th, Mahindra is preparing to showcase a new platform for its future products. This is called NFA platform (New Flexible Architecture), which could take a new name as Mahindra sees fit. Freedom NU may be that name as suggested by Mahindra’s recent teasers that went live on their social media platforms.

The company is set to unveil this platform on India’s Independence Day on August 15th in Mumbai city. The caption of this teaser read “Freedom gets a NU expression this Independence Day as we showcase a Bold NU vision for the future. Even the hashtag used on this post had FREEDOM_NU along with Mahindra Auto and Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs.

It is interesting to see that the teaser was posted by Mahindra Automotive, which is the ICE division, but the teaser also features the Mahindra Electric Origin SUV logo and hashtags. This indicates that this new Freedom NU platform might be designed to accommodate both ICE and Electric powertrains.

If we are deducing for potential details, we can add that the teaser had four vertical stripes in the background which could signify this platform supporting four fuel options. These include Petrol, Diesel, Electric and Hybrids (Petrol + Electric). Whatever it is, will be showcased on August 15th 2025 on India’s Independence Day.

Which vehicles can this platform underpin?

For starters, there are speculations that the new Bolero which is currently being tested in India, is positioned on this NFA or Freedom NU platform. This is a monocoque platform that is rumoured to debut with the new Bolero or Thar Sports (both names not confirmed) some time in 2026 or beyond.

There are rumours about Mahindra working on Hybrid powertrains. Mahindra’s implementation is speculated to be of range extender type PHEVs and not the self-charging (Strong Hybrid) with puny batteries and pure electric range. PHEVs could potentially bridge the gap between ICE and EVs and Mahindra will be the first automaker in India to make PHEVs mainstream.