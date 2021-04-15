Mahindra XUV100, XUV400, XUV700, XUV900 – New SUV Names Registered

Officially, details are available only for XUV700, which is a replacement for XUV500

It appears that Mahindra has tweaked its strategy to focus exclusively on the ‘XUV’ brand for its range of SUVs in various segments. This is evident in the new trademarks filed by the company. A total of four names have been registered – XUV100, XUV400, XUV700 and XUV900. Bringing all its SUVs under a single brand moniker could help improve recall value and provide better clarity to customers.

XUV900

This is likely to be a replacement for Mahindra’s flagship SUV, Alturas 4G. Although Alturas has a lot to offer, it did not deliver as per expectations. It competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and MG Gloster, among others. Alturas was essentially a rebadged version of SsangYong Rexton, which is sold in South Korea.

XUV900 will be developed indigenously and is expected to offer a comprehensive range of features. Both 6-seat and 7-seat variants could be on offer. Some of the key features could include front collision warning, adaptive cruise control, Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) and parking assist. A 4×4 drivetrain could also be made available as an option.

XUV700

Mahindra has already announced that XUV700 is the new name for next-gen XUV500. XUV700 is expected to pack in multiple segment-first features. One of these could be Level 1 autonomous driver assistance tech. Production of XUV700 could commence in the coming weeks. Launch is most likely to take place sometime in Q2-Q3 2021.

XUV700 will be using the same engine options as that of all-new Thar – a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit. Power and torque output could be tweaked to suit XUV700. These engines could also power XUV900. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. Top-spec variants of XUV700 could be offered with AWD option.

XUV400 and XUV100

A compact crossover, XUV400 could be a new SUV which will be bigger than XUV300. It may be launched to take on South Korean rivals Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Currently, Mahindra does not have any product in this segment. As per earlier reports, XUV400 was supposed to be based on Ford VX-722 platform, as per the joint venture between the two companies.

However, since the partnership with Ford has been completely abandoned, Mahindra may have to work on an indigenously developed platform for XUV400. The same is true for XUV100 as well, which was supposed to be a rebadged version of Ford compact SUV.

As may be recalled, Mahindra MD and CEO Anish Shah had said that the company will not be entering the mini SUV, hatchback and sedan segment. So, XUV100 title may remain unused, at least for the time being. Or it could be the name of next gen KUV100. Renaming cars is the name of the game these days. Gravitas becomes Safari, XUV500 becomes XUV700. Expect more such instances in the future.