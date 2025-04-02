Mahindra No 1 In Commercial EV Space For The 4th Consecutive Year

A subsidiary of Mahindra Auto, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), has been a major player in India’s commercial EV sector. The company is a leader in commercial electric vehicles spanning over 3W category and more recently, 4W category as well, with the launch of Mahindra Zeo with BaaS pricing.

The company is stoked to celebrate market dominance as MLMML emerged as India’s No.1 commercial electric vehicle manufacturer for the fourth consecutive year. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility was the leader in this segment in FY22, FY23, FY24 and now, FY25. Firmly grasping this segment in its hand while facing stiff competition from rival brands.

Mahindra Commercial EVs

In the commercial EV space, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited operates a successful portfolio consisting of electric 3W (Treo, Treo Yaari, e-Alfa Plus, e-Alfa Cargo, Zor Grand and Treo Zor) along with the recently launched electric 4W (Zeo).?? Treo has been the bread and butter vehicle for MLMML.

Treo lineup has achieved quite a few spectacular feats. From celebrating 1,000 unit sales milestone of Treo in April 2021, Treo has now surpassed 1 lakh unit sales milestone as well. MLMML remains the only electric commercial vehicle manufacturer in India to sell over 2 lakh commercial EVs.

For the fourth consecutive year, Mahindra has maintained leadership in commercial EV space. The company maintains 37.3% market share in L5 category and is among the major driving forces behind the success of this segment.

Expanding the lineup

Treo and Zor brands have a major hand in the 24.2% EV penetration in this segment in FY25. This is a substantial increase from 16.9% EV penetration in this segment in FY24, a year before. This further demonstrates just how popular Mahindra commercial EVs are in the Indian automotive market.

Mahindra has strived to continually update their commercial EVs. In this sense, the company launched Treo with metal body, which was among the customer feedbacks and the company also expanded its portfolio to include its first ever electric 4W commercial EV, the Zeo. Wit Zeo, Mahindra even offered BaaS pricing structure to benefit prospective customers.