Mahindra Nov 2020 Sales Has Bolero, XUV300, Scorpio In Top 3 – 2.5k Thars Sold

Thar SUV sales are set to grow in the coming months as Mahindra has increased production

Mahindra had a good November’20 in terms of sales as it managed to record a healthy 26% growth over its last year numbers. However, even though it did manage to improve upon its sales performance, leaders at Mahindra might have reasons to worry about due to its eroding market share in the Indian market. In the meanwhile, let’s have a look at Mahindra’s sales break up for the month of November’20.

Thar Drives Growth

The recently launched 2020 Thar was the main driver of growth for Mahindra. Mahindra could dispatch 2,569 units of the Thar in the month of November’20. In comparison, last year, only 53 units of the Thar were dispatched to dealer partners.

Overall the Thar managed to record a commendable 4747% increase in sales over November’19. Also, it is important to highlight that the numbers of Thar were restricted not by demand but by production related constraints. Mahindra has received strong booking numbers but has constraints on the production side.

Bullish Bolero Sales Numbers

The old timer, Bolero still continues to surprise many as it still is the best selling Mahindra. In November’20, Mahindra dispatched 6,055 units of the Bolero, compared to 5,127 in last year same month. The 18% growth in Bolero’s numbers can also be attributed to what looks like some sort of recovery in the rural economy, as the Bolero is primarily a product designed to cater to the needs of sub-urban customers.

Other sub-4 metre product, the XUV300 also did well as it registered an enviable 100% growth in terms of sales. XUV300 clocked sales of 4,458 units which takes the number close to the dispatch numbers around the time of launch of the XUV300. Last year in November, only 2,224 XUV300s were sold to dealer partners by Mahindra. Best selling sub 4m UV for the month was Kia Sonet.

The Proven Duo

Both, Scorpio and XUV500 are scheduled to get their next generation variants next year. Launch of the 2021 XUV should happen sooner, compared to the launch of next generation Scorpio. However, despite being old products, both, XUV500 and Scorpio managed to clock sales numbers similar to what they did in November’19.

Scorpio registered sales of 3,725 units (decline of 4%) while the XUV500 recorded overall dispatches of 892 units (decline of 9%). Just like the Thar, the next generation XUV500 and Scorpio could and should help Mahindra with better sales in the coming months.

Some models which haven’t been doing so well for Mahindra include the Marazzo, KUV100 and Alturas G4. Marazzo registered a heavy 78% decline in sales, from 1,007 units to just 226 units while sales of KUV100 went down from 84 to 23, a 73% decline over last year. Sales of Alturas G4 also slowed down from 35 units in November’19 to 23 units in November’20.

Products like Verito and Xylo have been discontinued by Mahindra and going by the sales trends, it looks like the fossil fuel powered KUV100 could also join them soon. 0 Sales of TUV300 shows that a facelift/update is around the corner, due to which Mahindra is potentially trying to clear out inventory of the previous generation model.