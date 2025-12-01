Mahindra Nov 2025 SUV Sales at 56,336 Units – CV Records Strong Growth

Mahindra sales improved strongly in November 2025 with total vehicle sales at 92,670 units across PV, CV and also including exports

Mahindra has posted strong sales in Nov 2025. The company has reported overall auto sales for the month of November 2025 which stood at 92,670 vehicles, a growth of 19% YoY. There was a positive trend seen across the utility vehicle segment while CV sales too improved across segments. 3W sales also ended the month on a positive note while globally too the company ended the month with some improvement.

Mahindra SUV YoY Sales Nov 2025

Across the passenger vehicle segment, the company has an outstanding array of SUVs across various segments. This has held the company in good stead with its key models considered highly popular and reliable in the market.

In domestic markets, the company sold a total of 56,336 units in Nov 2025 marking a 21.88% YoY growth from 46,222 units sold in Nov 2024. This was a volume increase by 10,114 units. The company did however, face a steep MoM decline by 21.34% as there had been 71,624 unit sales in Oct 2025 relating to a 15,288 unit dip in volumes.

YTD sales also ended positively with an 17.90% rise to 4,25,530 units from 3,60,936 unit sales during the April-Nov 2024 period. A series of new launches, specifically in the electric SUV segment, will surely see the company reach new heights in the coming months. Mahindra launched India’s first authentic Electric Origin 7-seater SUV – the XEV 9S – along with the world’s first Formula E-themed special edition SUV, the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition as the company celebrated the 1st anniversary of Electric Origin SUVs.

According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In November, we achieved SUV sales of 56,336 units, a growth of 22%. The total vehicle sales stand at 92,670 units, a 19% year-on-year growth. We also celebrated the one-year anniversary of our Electric Origin SUVs and launched India’s first authentic Electric Origin 7-seater SUV – the XEV 9S – along with the world’s first Formula E-themed special edition SUV, the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition.”

Commercial Vehicles and 3-Wheelers

Commercial vehicle sales also ended positively both on a YoY and YTD basis. Across the sub 2T LCV segment, sales were up by 5% YoY to 3,255 units from 3,098 units in Nov 2024. YTD sales however, declined by 6% to 24,696 units when compared to 26,225 units of the same period last year.

LCVs in the above 2T to 3.5T segments showed more demand with 21,588 units sold in Nov 2025, a 20% growth from 18,063 units of the same month last year. YTD sales were up 13% to 1,62,946 units, well over 1,43,599 units of the F25 period. Last month, the company marked its entry into the lifestyle PV Pickup truck segment in India. It showed off a production version of the Global Pik Up concept which is currently being spotted on test.

Mahindra also sees strong demand for its 3W models which also include electric 3W. Sales were up by 7% YoY to 8,568 units in Nov 2025 from 8,043 units in Nov 2024. YTD sales also grew by 28% to 74,908 units from 58,483 units.

Mahindra Exports – YoY and YTD

Global demand for the company has also been increasing rapidly. Mahindra exported 2,923 units last month, a 5% YoY growth from 2,776 units of Nov 2024. Its YTD exports saw an even more pronounced surge by 30% to 27,241 units during the Apr-Nov 2025 period over 20,956 units sold in the same period last year.