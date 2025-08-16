Mahindra NU_IQ Platform Targets Local And Global C-Segment SUV Market

Upcoming compact SUVs based on Mahindra’s NU_IQ platform will set new benchmarks in comfort, safety and driving dynamics

Signalling its ambitions in both domestic and overseas markets, Mahindra has unveiled multiple new concept SUVs. The company also took the wraps off NU_IQ, its modular, multi-energy architecture. This new architecture opens the door for Mahindra to access a much larger chunk of the global SUV market. Let’s get more details on the developments.

Mahindra NU_IQ – Focused on core SUVs

NU_IQ’s blueprint can be traced to Mahindra’s design centres in the UK. Development work has taken place at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV), the brand’s flagship R&D and innovation centre located in Chennai. According to Mahindra’s Auto Sector CEO, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, the NU_IQ platform will set new standards in performance. Designed to power Mahindra’s global ambitions, the NU_IQ platform pushes the boundaries in terms of innovation and smart features.

Mahindra will be launching multiple new SUVs based on the NU_IQ platform. All of these will cater to the core SUV segment. Gollagunta explained that NU_IQ is purely for core SUVs and excludes other formats such as MPVs and hatchback-derived crossovers.

According to Gollagunta, this strategy to focus on the core SUV segment has done wonders for the brand. For example, the market share of core SUVs in 2022 was below 20 percent. As consumer preferences have evolved, core SUVs now command 30% share of India’s passenger vehicle segment. Mahindra already has a big share in the 30% and the remaining 70% is open for further exploration.

Mahindra’s NU_IQ platform also has disruption potential across international markets. In India, Mahindra has established a strong presence in the SUV segment by offering best-in-class and segment-first features. A similar strategy will be possible for international markets with the NU_IQ platform. Almost 95% of the mainstream SUV market overseas can be targeted by offering next-in-class features. NU_IQ will cater to both right and left-hand drive markets globally.

Mahindra NU_IQ – Key highlights

One of the focus areas is to improve customer comfort. NU_IQ has a seating height of 1,563 mm, which unlocks a commanding road view. With a wheelbase of 2,665 mm, users can expect spacious interiors. Rear passengers can access 937 mm of legroom, which is better than current rival offerings. NU_IQ also has a 15% larger luggage space, compared to global standards.

With its modular, multi-energy setup, NU_IQ offers tremendous flexibility to experiment and innovate. New body styles and powertrain options can be introduced in an efficient manner. NU_IQ has multiple segment-first features such as a five-link independent rear suspension. It is integrated with the brand’s proprietary DominC damping technology. Users benefit from enhanced comfort, agility and stability across various environments.

Even with a relatively longer wheelbase, NU_IQ has a turning circle of just 10.5 meters. This allows easy manoeuvrability across tight spaces. Approach and ramp-over angles are at 28 degrees, which allows NU_IQ to easily handle varied road conditions.

Ensuring passenger safety is another key focus area for NU_IQ. The floor has asymmetrically placed ribs, which allow enhanced crash resistance. The architecture also provides enhanced side impact protection via a patented uni-ring structure. NU_IQ has been designed to ensure that it achieves 5-star ratings in Global NCAP, Euro NCAP and ASEAN NCAP tests.

NU_IQ makes use of strong, yet lightweight materials. This helps achieve agility, without compromising on safety aspects. NU_IQ also features advanced tech integrations such as the transition to software-defined vehicles (SDVs). With cloud-ready systems and hardware, users can expect seamless connectivity and highly responsive ADAS and connected car functions.