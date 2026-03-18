Mahindra Offers Full Buyback To First 999 Buyers Of BE 6 Batman Edition

Mahindra has announced a buyback option for select BE 6 Batman Edition customers following backlash from early buyers after the launch of a second batch of the limited edition electric SUV. The move comes after some of the original 999 customers expressed dissatisfaction over the reintroduction of the same edition.

Second batch launch sparks backlash

Mahindra had first launched the BE 6 Batman Edition last year in limited numbers, with all 999 units getting sold out within 135 seconds. The strong demand highlighted the appeal of the special edition. Earlier this year, Mahindra introduced another batch of 999 units of the same Batman Edition, which also witnessed strong demand and was sold out in 7 minutes.

However, the decision to launch a second batch did not go down well with some of the initial buyers, who expected exclusivity from the first lot. Several customers voiced their concerns on social media, expressing disappointment over the dilution of the limited-edition appeal.

Mahindra responds to customer feedback

Responding to this feedback, Mahindra has now offered a full buyback option to the original 999 customers of the BE 6 Batman Edition. As per the company’s official communication, this option is being extended specifically to the founding owners who were part of the first batch.

Mahindra has stated that the offer will be valid for a period of 30 days from the date of communication. Interested customers can reach out to their respective dealerships to understand the terms and conditions associated with the buyback option.

The company also acknowledged the strong response to the Batman Edition, noting that both batches of 999 units each were fully booked in a short span of time. Mahindra reiterated its appreciation for early customers and their support, while also addressing concerns around exclusivity through this buyback initiative.

First Ever Batman Edition In The World

BE 6 Batman Edition is a special collaboration between Mahindra and Warner Bros, inspired by the iconic DC superhero. Based on the top-spec variant, it features a distinct Satin Black finish with Batman-themed decals, gold accents, Bat emblems and larger alloy wheels, giving it a unique road presence. The interior follows an all-black theme with gold highlights, Batman branding and a numbered plaque highlighting its limited production run.

Powering the SUV is a 79 kWh battery pack paired with a rear-wheel-drive electric motor, delivering strong performance along with a claimed range of up to 682 km. The edition also comes equipped with features like dual 12.3-inch screens, premium audio system and ADAS, making it a blend of style, performance and exclusivity.