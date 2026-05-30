Mahindra Patents New Steering Wheel Design For Upcoming SUVs

At their Freedom NU event in Mumbai held on 15th of August, 2025, Mahindra Auto stunned the world with four new concept vehicles. These were called Vision X and Vision S sub 4m SUVs and then we had the larger Vision T and Vision SXT. While these were concepts, a production-spec version of Vision S has already commenced testing even before its debut.

Vision X, Vision T and Vision SXT are still in concept stages with development likely to be taking off, as suggested by Mahindra’s recent design patents. In these patents, we can see two steering wheels – one belonging to Vision X and the other one shared by both Vision T and Vision SXT.

Mahindra Patents New Steering Wheels

All four of these concepts showcased by Mahindra in Mumbai last year, are positioned on the company’s new NU_IQ platform. This is a modular and scalable platform which also supports multiple powertrains (Petrol, Diesel, EV). This new platform is pushing the boundaries for innovation and smart features for India and the world.

Production-spec versions spawned from these concepts are expected to be global models to be sold in markets like South Africa, Australia and more. Vision S has commenced testing in the country and is speculated to be an extension of Scorpio nameplate for the sub 4m SUV segment with sophisticated all-four independent suspension and other fancy elements.

Vision X Steering Wheel

Not a lot is known about Vision X, Vision T and Vision SXT concepts. For starters, Vision X is a tech-forward sub 4m SUV with swooping lines and aerodynamic profile. It dons funky design cues which positions it as a futuristic and sophisticated offering from Mahindra. On the inside, Vision X has a futuristic steering wheel design.

This steering wheel is now patented by Mahindra in India. It is not exactly a circular steering wheel and leans towards being slightly rectangular. This is a four-spoke steering wheel with a futuristic appearance. Rest of the cabin will be futuristic too, with dual 12.3-inch screens on dashboard, clean centre console, two trapezoidal screens for dual-zone climate control and more.

Vision T and Vision SXT Steering Wheel

Unlike Vision X, Vision T concept is all about being butch and macho. It is touted as the electric concept of Thar Roxx with T in the name, speculated to denote Thar. It is a 5-Door concept with a dominating front grille and a textbook SUV silhouette. Vision SXT, on the other hand, is like pickup truck version of Vision T with a short loading bay.

Vision SXT reminds us of Bolero Invader from the past and has slightly more character than Vision T. On the inside, both Vision T and Vision SXT get identical interiors, with Vision SXT packing effervescent colours, while Vision T takes a sober route. We can see elements like a portrait style touchscreen infotainment screen and a horizontal instrument cluster.









