Mahindra Price Hike From 1st Jan 2021 – Scorpio, Bolero, XUV300, Thar

Price increase announced for Mahindra cars and CVs from January 1, 2021

With 2021 upon us, the new year brings with it MY21 cars. And with this, an imminent price revision. Today, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) announced an increase in price of its passenger and commercial vehicles range web that effective January 1, 2021.

Price hike is attributed to increase in commodity prices and various other input costs. The increased price list across different models will be communicated in due course – most likely on 1st Jan 2021. All customers who take delivery from 1st Jan 2021 onwards, will have to pay the increased prices.

The announcement ensures customers know what to expect. This holds true for all current bookings that are scheduled for delivery in the new year. For now, new Mahindra Thar boasts of a plump orderbook, and a well thought out waiting plan dependent on current production capacity. Those with a delivery date in 2021 will have to seal the deal at the revised price, as is the norm.

Logistics and delivery is an optimum focus as dealers have no benefit of holding onto MY20 stock as the new year transcends. For the most part, dealers curate special offers and December deals to ensure that all current stock is dispatched on time. It makes sense to go shopping now and compare prices to find a deal that’s truly beneficial. Of course, this is wholly dependent on stock availability at individual dealers.

Mahindra sales in November 2020

The manufacturer’s top selling vehicle remains the Bolero SUV. 6,000+ units were retailed last month. XUV300 sales doubled last month to above 4k units. The evergreen Scorpio saw flat sales at 3,725 units. Thar has completed its first full month of sales reported at 2,569 units. Total PV retail sales was reported at just under 18k units at 26.22 percent growth.

Since the lively festive season is now behind us, and an impending price hike just ahead, end of year deals are especially important to boost buyer interest. For some, it’s a natural choice cause it’s cheaper to buy a car now than in three weeks time.A gist of offers that you could possibly bag his fortnight are as follows. The discounts are are add ons of exchange bonus, corporate discount and others. Don’t even look for an offer on new Thar.

December 2020 offers for Mahindra cars

XUV500 cash offer is upto Rs 12,200, exchange offer of upto Rs 20,000, and corporate offer of Rs 9,000. Other offers if applicable take another 10k off the total tab. XUV300 is available with Rs 25,000 exchange offer, and corporate bonus of Rs 4,500. Cash offer on Scorpio is upto Rs 4,800, exchange offers upto Rs 15,000, corporate offer of Rs 4,500, and other discounts offers of upto 10k. KUV100 NXT has a discount of Rs 38,055, exchange offer of 20k, and corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Bolero buyers can benefit from 10k exchange offer, 4k corporate discount, and other discounts of Rs 6,550. Cash discount of Marazzo is Rs 15,000. Exchange offer benefit is 15k, and corporate offer of Rs 6,000. Alturas G4, the priciest offering from Mahindra is available at a cash benefit of up to Rs 2,20,000, exchange offer of upto 50k, corporate offer at 16k, and additional discount of 20 grands. Total benefit surpasses Rs 3 lakhs.