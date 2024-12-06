Mahindra Price Hike Jan 2025 Up To 3% – XUV700, Scorpio, Thar, Roxx, XUV 3XO, Bolero

Mahindra Announces Price Hike Across SUV and CV Range Effective January 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, has announced a price increase across its SUV and commercial vehicle (CV) range, effective January 2025. The decision comes in response to inflationary pressures and rising commodity costs, which have significantly impacted input costs.

While Mahindra has made efforts to absorb a large portion of these increased costs, the company stated that up to 3% of the rise would need to be passed on to customers. This price revision will vary across models and trims in both the SUV and CV portfolios.

SUVs Impacted by the Price Hike

The price hike will affect Mahindra’s popular SUV lineup, which includes a variety of models catering to diverse customer segments. Below is a snapshot of the current ex-showroom price range for key SUVs, all of which are expected to see adjustments:

1. XUV 3XO: Rs 7.8 lakh to Rs 15.5 lakh

2. Bolero: Rs 9.8 lakh to Rs 10.91 lakh

3. Bolero Neo: Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 12.16 lakh

4. Thar: Rs 11.35 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh

5. Bolero Neo Plus: Rs 11.4 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh

6. Thar Roxx: Rs 13 lakh to Rs 22.5 lakh

7. Scorpio Classic: Rs 13.62 lakh to Rs 17.42 lakh

8. Scorpio N: Rs 13.85 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh

9. XUV700: Rs 14 lakh to Rs 25.64 lakh

10. Marazzo: Rs 14.6 lakh to Rs 17 lakh

11. XUV400 EV: Rs 15.5 lakh to Rs 17.7 lakh

Exceptions to the Price Hike

The recently launched electric SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e, are likely to remain unaffected by the price hike, providing a steady entry point for customers seeking Mahindra’s latest electric offerings.

Continued Leadership in SUVs and CVs

Mahindra’s announcement reflects the broader challenges facing the automotive industry, with input costs escalating across the board. Despite these challenges, Mahindra continues to lead in the SUV segment, with a robust lineup that caters to a wide range of customer preferences, from rugged off-roaders like the Thar to premium options like the XUV700.

This price revision underscores Mahindra’s commitment to balancing customer value with sustainable business practices. Customers planning to purchase Mahindra vehicles are encouraged to book before the price hike takes effect in January 2025.