Mahindra Price Increase July 2021 Up To Rs 92k – Thar, Scorpio, XUV300, Bolero

Mahindra price hike announced for entire product portfolio wef July 6, 2021

For the Indian auto industry, Q2 FY22 has heralded a price revision from most manufacturers. For the most part this phenomenon is attributed to an increase in input costs, some of which is being passed onto customers via a controlled price hike.

Mahindra has curbed the price revision at 2 percent for most of its passenger vehicles. Bolero price hike ranges between 2 – 3 percent. The steepest hike is for Mahindra Thar, which ranges from 2 – 7 percent. In some instances, price revision is below a percent. This is true for Mahindra Alturas, a bigwig from the brand made with input from Ssangyong. Alturas now costs Rs 3,356 more, a considerably small amount for a vehicle that retails for more than Rs 28 lakhs.

Mahindra Scorpio 2 percent price hike

Depending on variant, Mahindra Bolero is costlier by 2-3 percent. This amounts to a price increase in the range of Rs 22,452 – Rs 22,508. KUV100 price increase is capped at Rs 2,672. Depending on variant, Mahindra Bolero is costlier by 2-3 percent. This amounts to a price increase in the range of Rs 22,452 – Rs 22,508.

KUV100 price increase is capped at Rs 2,672. Marazzo price hike is at 2 percent with price increase ranging from Rs 26,597 – Rs 30,867 depending on variant. Mahindra Scorpio price hike is at 2 percent with vehicles now being costlier in the range of Rs 27,211 to Rs 37,395.

Mahindra Thar variants costlier

Thar variants are now costlier in the range of 32k to 92k. Thar is currently the most in demand Mahindra. Waiting period has crossed 12 months in select cases. Despite of that, new bookings continue to come in at record pace. Mahindra is trying to increase production, but due to supply constraints, is stuck at the current pace of production.

Mahindra XUV300 price revision is in the range of 1-2 percent. This makes the vehicle costlier by Rs 3,606 to Rs 24,029. XUV500 is costlier by upto Rs 3,068. Mahindra Bolero Max truck and its pick up camper too is costlier by 1-2 percent.

Mahindra June 2021 Sales

In June 2021, Mahindra reported PV wholesales at just under 17k units. An improvement when it comes to YoY sales, similar to industry trends last month. A year earlier, the manufacturer reported wholesales at just over 8k units when the market was opening up in phased manner following weeks of complete lockdown that had been announced in late March 2020. The quarter ended June 2021 has yet again been a difficult one for auto manufacturers. With the 2nd wave of Covid-19 wreaking havoc on human life, states announced partial lockdowns to cope with the situation.

As businesses continue to pick up the pieces, there’s something to look forward to. The impending launch of Mahindra XUV700. The Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift too has been seen recently.